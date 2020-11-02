Rockview state prison in Benner Township reported its first death of an inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2, 2020.

The State Correctional Institute-Rockview on Monday reported its first death of an inmate diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 83-year-old inmate, who died Monday morning at the infirmary of the state prison in Benner Township, had been hospitalized since Sept. 18 for issues other than COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. He had a history of underlying medical conditions.

He returned to Rockview on Oct. 20 and was sent to the back to the hospital on Oct. 25, when he tested positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Rockview on Oct. 27 and has since been in the infirmary.

The inmate, whose name was not provided, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He entered the state prison system in September 1987 and had been at Rockview since Nov. 4, 1987.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a release. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

A total of 15 state prison inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Nine Rockview employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19. Employees who test positive must isolate at home and must provide a doctor's note clearing them to return to work, according to DOC.

As of Monday, Rockview has six active inmate COVID-19 cases, all of whom are isolated either in the prison’s infirmary or the hospital.

“What we are seeing across our system is that housing units or entire prisons can be quarantined at any given moment,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes locking down units or entire prisons as needed. COVID-19 is here and our staff is constantly working to protect inmates. The congregate environment is one where COVID-19 can thrive, and our goal is to prevent that from happening.”