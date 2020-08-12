Welch Community Pool will remain open for the season until Sept. 27, 2020. Photo by Centre Region Parks and Rec

Residents will have some extra time to enjoy Welch Community Pool this year.

The pool at 670 Westerly Parkway will remain open until Sept. 27, Centre Region Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday.

Park Forest Community Pool's last day of operations will be Labor Day, Sept. 7.

"The pools have been a welcome reprieve for many Centre Region residents this summer, and with the dedication of our seasonal staff and feedback from patrons like you, we continue to make the most of this 2020 season," a CRPR Facebook post said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both pools delayed opening this summer until June 27 and have a number of special protocols in place, including limiting occupancy to 50% of normal capacity.

After Sept. 7, Welch will be open for general swim from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, adult lap swim and toddler time (for children 3 and younger) will be 10 a.m.-noon and general swim will be from noon-7 p.m.

All daily admissions will be $5 after Sept. 7.

The schedule may be adjusted because of weather, staffing levels or changes in COVID-19 regulations.

For current admission rates and schedules, as well as pool rules and COVID-19 procedures, visit crpr.org/aquatics.