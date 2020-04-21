Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 21, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed Centre County's second COVID-19 patient death.

No further information about the patient was immediately available. The county's first COVID-19 patient death — an 89-year-old man who was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center — occurred on April 16.

Centre County now has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four new positives reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday. It's the first time in five days that new cases have been reported for Centre County.

Statewide, 1,296 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, an increase of 348 over Monday. Pennsylvania's total number of cases is now 34,528.

The department reported 360 new deaths among positive and probable cases across the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 1,564. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Sunday that additional data collection will result in higher increases in the state's death count. Not all new reported deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, since state health officials first investigate and verify cases where COVID-19 is listed as one of several causes of death.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 29 cases, Mifflin has 21, Blair has 14, Huntingdon has 13, and Clinton and Clearfield each have 11.

A total of 132,323 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 605 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,665 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 654 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Tuesday.



