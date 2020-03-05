A portion of West Park Avenue will be closed to traffic for most of next week while the State College Department of Public Works and PennDOT complete several projects.

The road will be closed to local and commercial traffic between North Atherton Street and North Allen Street from 7 a.m. Monday, March 9, until 7 p.m. Friday, March 13. Park Avenue from North Allen Street to Shortlidge Road also will be closed to commercial traffic during the same period.

Residents will be able to access the College Heights neighborhood via North Allen Street. Staff will be on site to assist motorists around or through the area.

State College DPW will be performing sewer lateral work and manhole adjustments, while also partnering with PennDOT for storm sewer replacement.

If that work is finished ahead of schedule, Penn State also has requested to do tree trimming, public works director Deborah Hoag said.

Columbia Gas previously did work on Park Avenue and is required to repave the street. Hoag said next week's projects are being done in advance of the repaving.

The closure is scheduled to take place during a period of reduced traffic, coinciding with Penn State's spring break.