As Congress goes to work on a sweeping new coronavirus response package, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., joined Centre County commissioners and human services providers on a conference call Friday to discuss the pandemic's impact on direct care work and a range of other issues.

Casey explained that Congress has passed and the president has signed two bills to date to address COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and its wide-ranging tolls. The first, an $8 billion package, largely focused on emergency preparedness and response. Casey said so far for Pennsylvania that he is only sure of $16.9 million in Public Health Emergency Preparedness funds.

"We still have a lot of money PA is owed," Casey said, adding that he is pushing for answers from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The second bill, estimated to be upwards of $100 billion, tackled a host of needs, including increased money for testing, food assistance, Medicaid matching dollars and extended sick leave.

Pennsylvania will get an additional $1.5 billion in Medicaid funding, as well as more money for SNAP and unemployment insurance. Casey, though, said he was unhappy with the exceptions that were carved out for mandated worker sick leave.

"We need paid leave for all workers and we need the federal government to pay for every penny of it in an emergency," he said. "It did provide in this bill two weeks of sick leave and 12 weeks of medical leave. That’s only for some workers, not nearly all workers. We’ve got to do a lot better in bill number three."

The third bill, which is now being developed and is expected to provide direct aid to individuals and businesses, among other things, will likely be $1 trillion or more. It will be "the biggest bill of its kind in recent American history," Casey said. There is urgency to get it done quickly, he said, but called current Republican proposals "woefully inadequate," adding that his priority is to put workers first.

"It’s important that we give workers peace of mind or whatever peace of mind can be provided in this crisis. We need to give the economy some stabilizing that helps," Casey said. "We have a whole set of ideas we’re proposing but now it comes down to some negotiation and frankly head banging so we can get this done and actually vote on a bill on Monday. I know the airlines want a bailout and everybody else, but I think we should start with workers and families."

Casey heard about the effects of the pandemic on care providers in Centre County, as well as soliciting their ideas for what is needed in federal aid.

Jessica Confer, director of Easterseals Child Development Center, said her facility closed on Monday and its staff is currently laid off. The center includes typically developing children and those with varying needs, who receive developmental therapy there.

"I would say the biggest concern is if this goes on for much longer how are we going to get those children the services they need," she said.

She added that Individualized Education Programs and evaluations have been put on hold. This would also normally be an important time for preparing preschool children with disabilities for kindergarten and having them evaluated by school district staff, but now parents may be left wondering if there children are ready to move on to kindergarten.

Families in need have been directed to resources such as State College Food Bank and YMCA lunch programs, but there is another aspect to children not having lunch at the center.

"Some of our students who have disabilities, their primary goal in coming here to get occupational therapy is working on feeding goals," she said. "It’s been challenging but we’re making sure as best we can to guide them to different avenues so that way they still have food available to them."

Strawberry Fields CEO Cindy Pasquinelli said the pandemic has had several direct impacts on her organization and clients.

Good Day Cafe, which employs individuals with disabilities, has closed following the statewide shutdown of various businesses. Workers who were at highest risk had already been told not to come in before the closures.

"Our manager is in touch with all the staff and many of the staff are in other services," she said. "We are helping them all apply for unemployment to get through this time. "We’re concerned but we think it’s the safest thing to do right now for everybody, obviously."

She added that it's also a challenge from a business perspective, too, as the cafe, which opened in August 2018 on West Hamilton Avenue, still has to pay rent and other expenses. From a broader perspective, she urged that nonprofits be considered for assistance in the same ways small businesses will be.

For community-based programs, keeping residents of Strawberry Fields' intellectual disability and mental health residential homes safe is a top priority.

"These are homes that are open 24-7 where we are protecting people and really doing everything we can do to keep them safe and isolated, which is quite a challenge when the purpose of those homes is to integrate people into society," Pasquinelli said. "We have staff stepping up, which is fabulous, but I’m obviously worried and concerned that we’re going to wear the staff out. We are training supervisors right now to work as backups and hopefully we will get through this."

Hiring and retaining quality direct care workers is already a challenge, Pasquinelli said, "and now we’re really leaning on that already stressed situation."

Natalie Corman, Centre County's director of Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention, said the county's residential programs are still open but have limits on visitation, and day programs also have been limited.

"Our supports coordinators are out and calling families routinely. We are limiting face-to-faces but if we need to do a face-to-face we are doing that," she said, adding that her staff is already largely accustomed to remote work. "We are connecting with families. We’re calling, we’re seeing any needs they’re having, whether that be from a medical standpoint or a basic needs standpoint."

She said the county's meal delivery program for seniors and State College Meals on Wheels continue operating, and seniors who received meals at the Active Adult Center have been added to the delivery list.

The county's contracted mental health crisis service provider, Center for Community Resources, immediately provided a continuity of operations plan and is continuing to operate its phone, mobile and walk-in services. Corman said individuals are encouraged to call for support first, but mobile services are being done as necessary. The walk-in clinic remains open, but people are first screened when they come to the door.

Board of Commissioners chair Michael Pipe said county employees have been "agile and adept" at adapting to the changing circumstances, noting that the county has put measures in place to ensure safety at buildings as well as adopting a COVID-19 leave policy for employees who might need to be isolated, quarantined or care for a loved one "to make sure that they’re not sacrificing a paycheck."

He said the the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania will be having discussions about the possible need to postpone the primary elections in April and suggested federal assistance to expand vote-by-mail.

Commissioner Mark Higgins said support is needed for child care, especially for essential workers. Small businesses "are being decimated," he said, and need help fast. He suggested very long term loans that will have no payback required for at least a year.

Casey said quick assistance for small businesses is among his goals for the upcoming bill.

"We’ve got to have a place where they can go right away, no delays… to get dollars and get guarantees in place for small businesses," he said.

Both Higgins and Commissioner Steve Dershem said the country needs to by put "on a war-time footing" to ramp up manufacturing of needed supplies.

Dershem worries that while manufacturers can stay open, some suppliers of raw material have been "hamstrung" by shutdowns in Pennsylvania.

"I really think we need to be more thoughtful about how we provide the services and materiel we’re going to need to fight this war, quite frankly," he said.

Casey said President Trump made the right decision in invoking the Defense Production Act, which gives the federal government the authority to direct private companies to provide assistance for national defense and crisis, but now Trump needs to make the next step and tell companies what they need to do.

Dershem also said local governments need to be allowed more flexibility in decision-making and spending to address issues state and federal lawmakers can't deal with.

"We need to be able to pivot when we need to pivot," Dershem said.

His immediate concern, however, is for first responders, hospital workers and having adequate resources for the local health care system.

"I hope the state and federal folks are talking about the fact we’re going to need resources pretty quickly," he said. "I know that’s true across the country. I see us particularly going to be needing help with the emergency services end of things here fairly quickly. We only have one hospital in our county and I’m sure it’s going to be stressed, so we’re going to need state and federal, not only dollars, but probably material to help us through probably the next several months."

Higgins said the new federal bill should also include direct support for families and reimbursements for counties that are about to see significant unplanned expenses.

The conference call came about an hour before the Pennsylvania health department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Centre County, one of 268 in Pennsylvania. Those numbers are certain to continue to increase, and Dershem said the pandemic needs to be addressed seriously on all fronts.

"This isn’t a meme on Facebook. This is serious business. We need to approach it that way," Dershem said. "There’s going to be sacrifices and there’s going to be pain, but we’ve got to win this battle or we’re going to be facing much greater peril down the road."