College Township Municipal Building will be closed to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Several Centre Region townships have closed their municipal buildings to public access as a safety precaution amid the continued rise in COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

In each case, municipal services will continue as usual

College Township's municipal offices will be closed to the public beginning Friday. Members of the public are encouraged to conduct business with the township by phone or email. Specific department information, fillable forms and individual staff contacts are available at collegetownship.org. Call the office at (814) 231-3021 if further assistance is needed.

The township also has a contactless dropbox for the processing of payments and other documents.

Walk-up service at the municipal building is available on an as needed basis by ringing the doorbell. Any in-person business will be conducted outside and masking will be required.

"College Township appreciates your patience and understanding during this closure and looks forward to reopening to the public in the near future," Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said in a statement.

Ferguson Township Municipal Building will remain closed through at least the end of the year, according to a release from the township on Wednesday. The building already has been closed since Thanksgiving.

Staff can be reached by e-mail or by phone at (814) 238-4651 during regular business hours. All staff and public meetings will be held virtually or by phone.

Taxes and other payments to the township can be paid by using the drop box in the front of the building.

The Ferguson Township Police Department lobby will remain open for public access during regular hours. Police will continue to answer all emergency and non-emergency calls all day every day.

The township road crew will continue operating as normal with split shifts for the duration of the closure. Other staff will work remotely as able.

Halfmoon Township's administrative offices closed as of Tuesday. Administration staff are working remotely and are available to assist the public.

Residents with questions can call the township office at (814) 692-9800 to leave a message and the call will be returned. Administration and staff can also be reached by e-mail:

- Denise Gembusia, township manager, [email protected];

- Amy Smith, township clerk, [email protected];

- Brett Laird, assistant treasurer/tax collector, [email protected].

A drop box also is available outside the township office. Residents who would like a receipt for real estate tax payments should provide a self-addressed stamped envelope or email [email protected].

Harris Township closed the township building to the public on Monday. A secure drop box is located on the left hand side of the front door for payments and other correspondence.

"We will also do our best to assist residents via phone, Zoom or outside, if necessary," an update from the township said.

For assistance, call 814-466-6228. Administration and staff also are available by email:

- Township Manager Amy Farkas, [email protected]

- Zoning Officer Todd Shea - [email protected]

- Finance Assistant Bonnie Tatterson - [email protected]

- Administrative Secretary Deb Lang - [email protected]

- Public Works Department - [email protected]