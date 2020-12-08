THE HEAD TAILOR at Harpers State College has been busy making reversible masks for the holiday season. Submitted photo

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially in 2020.

In the interest of slowing the spread of the deadly virus that continues to rage across our state, our nation, and the world, many of us are cutting back on our celebrations and choosing to hunker down at home for the foreseeable future. But that doesn’t mean we have to cut back on our gift-giving.

More than ever, this is the year to support local businesses as we think about gifts our loved ones might appreciate during this unusual year.

With all of this in mind, here are some ideas for pandemic-friendly gifts you can find close to home.

STYLISH FACE MASKS

Last Christmas, cloth face masks were as foreign a concept to most of us as terms like “social distancing” and “super-spreaders.” How quickly things change. Face masks have become a necessary accessory. Fortunately, they can be found at many local stores.

Harpers State College offers unique reversible masks handmade in-house by their talented head tailor. The masks sell for $15 and styles range from bold to subtle, in plaid, floral, checked, and solid patterns.

For the Nittany Lions fans on your list, masks in a variety of Penn State patterns are available at local stores including McLanahan’s Penn State Room, where they start at just $5; Family Clothesline, starting at $7.99; and at Lion’s Pride, which offers masks in both children and adult sizes and in multi-packs.

COZY AT-HOME COMFORT

While we are spending more time inside our own homes this year, it doesn’t need to feel like punishment. Gifts that can help us feel cozy, safe, and warm at home during the long winter are sure to be a hit.

In keeping with the Penn State theme, check Lion & Cub on East College Avenue for the oversized, one-size-fits-all Penn State Reversible Stadium Hoodeez — a hooded sweatshirt and a blanket all in one. Most recently listed at the sale price of $51.99, it is also available through their website, nittanyoutlet.com.

At A Basket Full in Boalsburg, you’ll find fluffy robes and blankets by Vera Bradley.

They also carry Warmies products, which can be heated up in the microwave for extra soothing comfort– including slippers and boots for adults, and plush stuffed animals for kids.

In addition to its regular hours, the store offers special by-appointment shopping for those who are more comfortable with a private, socially distant shopping experience.

PUZZLES, GAMES, AND CRAFTS

Gifts that combat boredom, engage the mind and give people a break from screen time are more popular than ever. Growing Tree Toys on Allen Street offers puzzles and games for all ages – and they also offer private, by-appointment shopping hours.

To order online for curbside pickup or delivery, visit their sister site, www.theanimalkingdom.com.

For your artistic or craftsy loved ones, The Makery is still offering small, socially-distanced classes for adults and children, as well as some online classes, like their Write to Shine Mindful Meetings, which bring folks together via Zoom each week to practice mindfulness through meditation and writing.

Gift certificates are available through the website, themakerypa.com.

COMFORT FOOD

For many of us, eating at home right now is the safest option – but that doesn’t mean we can’t support local restaurants. Gift cards that can be used for either takeout or dine-in will always be appreciated.

Or, encourage someone expand their own culinary talents with gourmet gifts from Tait Farm.

Their baking mixes, fruit spreads, shrub mixers, and more, can be custom-packaged and shipped anywhere for a flat rate of $9.95.

Visit www.taitfarmfoods.com to order, or stop into the Centre Hall shop while shopping for a Christmas tree this year.

Tait Farms products are also found at Kitchen Kaboodle, which offers everything anyone could need to become a pandemic cook — from cookbooks to cutlery.

ADULT BEVERAGES

If there’s someone on your list who enjoys a fine wine or a hearty ale now and then, treat them to a local option.

Axemann Brewery, which opened its doors in Bellefonte this year, offers a variety of brews in cans.

These include Blue Stripe, Pilatus Pilsner, Vienna Auger Lager, Hop Alloy (west coast IPA), Hazy Daisy (east coast IPA), and Mean Duck Pale Ale.

Many can be found on the shelves in grocery stores, and all can be found on-site at the brewery’s Gear Shop (where you’ll also find shirts, hats, mugs, Yeti thermal bottles, and more.)

Beer can be shipped to anywhere in Pennsylvania.

Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery will ship its wine to many states, and offers among other things prepackaged holiday gift boxes, including its Mount Nittany Trio gift box, which includes a bottle each of Nittany Mountain White, Nittany Mountain Blush, and Nittany Mountain Red; or The Proprietor’s Select Gift Box, which includes a bottle each of the winery’s award-winning Chardonnay Reserve and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Customers can shop online at www.mtnittanywinery.com or visit the shop at 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall.

For local rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, even hand sanitizer, visit Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte either in person or at bigspringspirits.com. Many items are sold in gift sets or in cocktail kits. They also have fun t-shirts, glassware, copper mugs, and more.