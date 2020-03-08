As if trending nationally on Twitter and receiving free Grubhub delivery courtesy of Rece Davis wasn’t enough, Penn State students reached another height of pop culture this weekend when “Saturday Night Live” shouted out their Taco Bell vigil.

The show’s weekly “Weekend Update” segment included a bit about how students at Penn State organized a candlelight vigil for a recently closed Taco Bell. On March 1, dozens of students gathered outside the Taco Bell at 310 E. College Ave. to light candles, sing, and pay their respects to the now-closed business.

"Students at Penn State held a candlelight vigil for a campus Taco Bell that is closing," "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost said. “Because after you eat Taco Bell, it never hurts to light a candle.”

SNL is the latest big name to highlight students’ strange, yet impressive display. In addition to the free Grubhub delivery from Taco Bell, song writer and producer Finneas tweeted about the vigil, saying he was claiming Penn State as his alma mater from now on.