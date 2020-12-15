Centre County could see more than a foot of snow on Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season — and first significant snowfall in two years — moves into the area.

And that means snow emergencies, closings and delays will be in effect.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from noon on Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, with accumulations of 12 to 18 inches throughout the county in the forecast.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said on Monday that snow is expected to start in the early afternoon and be heaviest in the evening and nighttime hours, when bands of heavy snow can result in 2 to 3 inches per hour.

"If you’ve got errands to do on Wednesday, get them done in the morning," Kines said. "I suspect the traveling conditions will go downhill rapidly Wednesday afternoon... Traveling Wednesday evening, Wednesday night is going to be a slow go."

Here's a look at the announced impacts as of Tuesday evening. This story will be updated.

Snow Emergencies

• College Township has declared a snow emergency effective at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Street parking is not permitted until 48 hours after the snow has ended and streets have been cleared to the curb. Sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice 24 hours after the storm has ended.

Because of current employee protocols related to COVID-19, the township's public works department is not staffed at 100% and snow removal is expected to take longer than normal. Crews will focus on priority areas and hills but will eventually get to all streets, according to the township.

• Harris Township's snow emergency is effective as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Vehicles must be moved from public streets by 6 p.m., when ticketing will begin. Street parking is prohibited until 24 hours after snow has stopped or roads have been cleared. Residents should wait for notification from the township before parking on streets again.

Public parking for those without off-street parking options is available in Nittany View, Fasick, Blue Spring and Yoder Preserve parks.

• Patton Township's snow emergency will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Street parking is prohibited until the emergency is lifted. Sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snow has ended.

• Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a winter weather emergency disaster proclamation, which appropriates funds to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, allows commonwealth agencies to use emergency procurement procedures, coordinates emergency response and authorizes the Department of Transportation to use all available resources for response and local assistance.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel. Vehicle restrictions and reduced speed limits of 45 miles per hour are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon on numerous highways, including Interstate 80.

• Penn State has declared a "Midnight Clear" for Wednesday and Thursday night. Parking will be prohibited at all faculty/staff surface parking lots on the University Park campus, including Innovation Park, from midnight Wednesday night through 7 a.m. Thursday morning and again from midnight Thursday night through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The roof levels of all four campus are closed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight parking for faculty, staff and departmental vehicles will be available at several locations.

Closings, Delays and Service Changes

• Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority crews will begin recycling collection at 6 a.m. Wednesday in Harris Township and parts of College and Benner townships and Bellefonte and State College boroughs. Refuse pickup in those municipalities also will begin at 6 a.m.

• Refuse and recycling collection normally scheduled for Thursday in State College will be delayed until Friday.

• Mount Nittany Physician Group practices and lab and imaging services will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with the last patient appointments at 1 p.m. Also closing at 2 p.m. are Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Breast Care Center, Sieg Neuroscience Center, Center for Wound Care, Pain Management Program, Cancer Care Partnership, and medical center outpatient programs.

Mount Nittany Medical Center, including the emergency department, will remain open.

During severe weather conditions, call 855.405.8540 before traveling to your appointment. If there are no closings or cancellations, the message will state that there is “no information at this time.”

• Schlow Centre Region Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday. Door-side pick-up by appointment and drop-in will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday as scheduled.

• All Centre County Library and Historical Museum locations will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at their regular times on Thursday afternoon.

Schools

• Bellefonte Area School District will open as usual on Wednesday morning but will dismiss early. The high school and middle school will dismiss at 11 a.m. and elementary schools at noon. There will be no remote learning for the afternoon.

• Penns Valley Area School District also will dismiss early. Pre-K through 4th grade will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., 5th and 6th grade at 11:25 a.m, and 7-12 at 11:35 a.m.

• Bald Eagle Area School District was already scheduled to move to remote learning on Wednesday, but will now have a "flexible instruction day," with assignments sent to students by their teachers.

• State College Area School District, which is otherwise already in district-wide remote learning, will open instructional support centers on Wednesday and operate them on an early dismissal schedule. Elementary centers will dismiss at noon and secondary centers will dismiss at 12:40 p.m.