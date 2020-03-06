Home is where the heart is, and with spring coming it is time to start thinking about those home improvement projects that you always wanted to do. Well, whether your home project is inside or out, large or small, the Everything Home Show brings together all the area know-how under one roof to help get the job done right.

And the expo, Friday through Sunday at C3 Sports in State College, has a little something for everyone. It is perfect for renters looking for fresh ideas, first-time home owners looking for advice or a family that is ready to update their dream home. There is something fun for everyone at the Everything Home Show, even the kids and people who are just looking for something interesting to do.

“We offer a wide variety of exhibitors to meet the various needs of current or potential new home owners and renters. Each year the expo becomes more of a family experience rather than just a trade show,” said Keri O’Shea, executive officer of the Builders Association of Central PA. The Home Expo is presented by the Builders Association of Central PA, Pennwood Home and Hearth and SPE Federal Credit Union. ”We have good food and great fun, a little something for everyone regardless of their age.”

A highlight this year is a whole slate of seminars that will give do-it-yourselfers the know how to get the job done and the chance to ask questions from home experts, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners and Centre County Historical Society Old House Fair on the Road.

“There are a variety of seminars being offered that will teach you the skills you need to do projects on your own as well as an opportunity to ask the experts questions you may have which is something you can’t do watching an online how-to video, “said O'Shea. “Homes require upkeep and this is the opportunity to meet the experts who will keep your home in excellent condition.”

For little ones the EHE Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Best Line Equipments offers fun kids activities throughout the event, offering kids the chance to build, learn and play. Some of the highlights include a Gumdrop Challenge, cookie house decorating, Bricks 4 Kidz Lego building, bounce houses Friday and Saturday, said O'Shea. Some of the activities require registration at www.centralpahomeexpo.com.

And come hungry, because food trucks will be on the scene and offering the opportunity to sample delicious foods that they can’t get every day, said O'Shea. And inside the expo local producers will be offering tasting of their wine, cider, cheese, chocolates and more.

The fun will be going on all weekend long, so don’t miss out.

WHAT: Everything Home Expo

WHEN: 3-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: C3 Sports, 200 Ellis Place (off Benner Pike), State College.

ADMISSION: $3/day or $5 weekend pass; free for veterans, active military and children under 12.