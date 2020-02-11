Pictured (left to right) Jim Colbert (graphic arts instructor), Kari Schlegel Memorial Scholarship Award Recipients and graphic arts students, Kayla Malloy and Carson Bechdel, Ray Liddick (graphic arts program coordinator)

STATE COLLEGE — South Hills School of Business & Technology announced that Kayla Malloy, a second-year graphic arts student, and Carson Bechdel, a first-year graphic arts student, have been awarded the 2020 Kari Schlegel Memorial Scholarship Award.

The scholarship was created by the family of Kari Lynn Schlegel, a 2012 graduate of South Hills’ graphic arts program whose life and untimely death in 2016 touched the lives of many.

The faculty members of the Graphic Arts program were tasked with choosing the award recipient by identifying a current student who exhibits the traits that Schlegel had when she was a student:

- Enthusiastic with a positive spirit

- Optimistic outlook and attitude that helps to motivate others

- Dedication and commitment to personal growth, both as a graphic designer and as a person

- Love and appreciation for both graphic arts and South Hills’ graphic arts program

“Kayla truly embodies the attributes this scholarship was designed to promote. Her work is outstanding, but just as importantly, her attitude is always positive and upbeat," graphic arts Instructor Jim Colbert said. "Carson shows great promise as a first year student, focused and with a good work ethic, as well as an understated sense of humor that has lightened the mood in the classroom more than once.Both students are true assets to the program, and show great potential for successful careers as graphic designers,”

South Hills also memorialized Schlegel by naming the school’s virtual art gallery in her honor. The gallery is available to view at southhills.edu/gallery.

To learn more about the South Hills graphic arts program, visit southhills.edu/GA.