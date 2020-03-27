The 11th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run, will still take place as scheduled this year but with a virtual twist.

During the week leading up to and on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 11 a.m., runners and walkers of all ages and abilities can take part in the 3.1-Mile Run and 2-Mile Family Fun Walk as virtual participants. The virtual run/walk will allow individuals to participate at any location, any time, and at any pace at the distance of their choice (3.1 mile run or a 2 mile fun walk).

“We know this event has become something that people look forward to during Penn State University’s Blue-White Weekend and, while we fully understand and support the University’s decision to cancel Blue-White Weekend during these uncertain times, we wanted to also find a way for everyone to still come together,” said Demika Poole, SOPA’s director of special events, in a press release. “The virtual run/walk will allow all participants to safely complete their run, keep the tradition and spirit of the event alive, and show that in times of adversity our community truly is stronger together.”

On the day of the event, April 19, participants check out SOPA’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. for the livestream kickoff. The live stream will feature runners and celebrity guests like Sue Paterno and Hall of Fame Steelers running back Franco Harris. The event is asking for all participants to take part leading up to or on April 19 and share their progress via social media, using the hashtag #VirtualBSR.

All participants will receive by mail an official commemorative Beaver Stadium Run T-shirt. Participants can also raise funds online for added incentives by creating their own fundraising page for support from friends, family and co-workers. Online registration for the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run never closes. All participants will be able to register online until the start of the race by visiting www.StadiumRun.org. Members of the public can also sponsor a participant or make a general donation.

Last year nearly 3,000 runners and walkers took part in the annual event, raising over $412,000. Proceeds from the run over the past 10 years have aided SOPA’s ability to serve more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities statewide.