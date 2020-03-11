SpikesFest, originally scheduled for March 14 at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, has been postponed until further notice. Photo by State College Spikes

The State College Spikes announced on Wednesday that the annual SpikesFest family carnival has been postponed until further notice at the request of Penn State.

SpikesFest was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility. The university, however, announced on Wednesday that it is suspending in-person classes and moving to online instruction through April 3, as well as limiting attendance at home athletics events during the same period, in response to growing concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of Penn State University’s announcement today regarding a series of coronavirus protection efforts on campus, and at the university’s request, SpikesFest 2020, which was scheduled for this Saturday at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, is being postponed until further notice," a Spikes press release said,

"We support the university’s leadership role in prioritizing the safety of our community, and pledge to do our part. We continue to look forward to celebrating our upcoming 15th season this summer."

The State College Spikes open the 2020 season at 6:35 p.m. on June 18 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Williamsport Crosscutters.