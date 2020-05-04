A fire broke out at Sutton Court apartments in State College on Sunday, May 3. Photo by Alpha Fire Company

Several apartments were damaged in a second-alarm fire Sunday morning in State College.

Alpha Fire Company responded at 8:07 a.m. to Sutton Court, 668 E. Prospect Ave. for reports of black smoke coming from the building and found flames coming from a third floor apartment.

None of the occupants of the apartment were home at the time, according to Alpha. Other residents of the building were evacuated and no one was injured.

Alpha firefighters created multiple vent holes and cut a trench in the roof to prevent the fire from spreading through the common attic space to adjacent apartments.

Alpha and Boalsburg fire company crews contained the fire and had it under control in about an hour, but several other apartments sustained smoke and water damage. The building's other tenants were allowed to return to their apartments.

Centre Region Emergency Management, Centre LifeLink EMS and Centre Region fire marshals also responded to the scene. Miles Township and Undine fire companies were placed on standby at Alpha.

The cause of the fire is under investigation