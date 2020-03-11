State College Area School District will not hold classes next week amid growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States and Pennsylvania.

Superintendent Bob O'Donnell wrote in a message to families on Wednesday that all schools in the district will not be in session from March 16-20, but buildings and district offices will remain open. For now, athletics and other extracurricular activities will continue as planned.

"Great care and research went into this decision; however, we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families," O'Donnell said, noting that the district reviewed Centers for Disease Control recommendations and has been working with the state health department, Centre Region Emergency Management and the Infectious Hazards Planning Group.

"At this time, we believe that is the right step to take for the health and safety of our SCASD families, employees, and the community at large — especially to protect our students and employees who are immunosuppressed or at greater risk due to age and other reasons."

The announcement came at about the same time Penn State said it was suspending in-person classes and moving to remote instruction for the next three weeks. Both the university and SCASD are currently on spring break.

For State College schools, two days next week will be instructional training days for faculty and staff, while the other three days will need to be made up.

During the five-day period, O'Donnell said, the district will develop several measures for when classes resume on March 23, or for if a longer closure becomes necessary. They include:

- Identifying other immunosuppressed and other at-risk students and employees

- Finalizing a daily systematic approach to disinfect all schools and buses

- Developing flexible and remote learning options for all K-12 students

- Preparing for potential distribution of Chromebooks to K-5 students

- Coordinating food service options for children in need

O'Donnell said the district will continue monitoring the situation on a week-to-week basis and will make a decision about the week of March 23-27 on Thursday, March 19.

"Regardless, our goal is to resume instruction on March 23, whether that’s in our classrooms or via remote learning," O'Donnell said. "Because of the magnitude of this decision, I ask that you please reach out to your building principal with individual requests and needs. They will serve as the first contacts for funneling communications throughout the district."

Bellefonte Area School District Superintendent Michelle Saylor said in a message to families that as of now Bellefonte schools will remain open.

"It is possible that we may need to close schools temporarily if it appears the coronavirus has affected our community in a significant way," she said. "Pedro Rivera, the Secretary of Education, has advised school districts that any missed days of school will need to be made up according to existing regulations."

A number of measures have been taken to prevent or reduce the spread of the virus in schools and reminded members of the district community to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, cough and sneeze into a tissue that's then thrown away, avoid touching the eyes, mouth and nose and to keep children home if they are feeling sick.

As previously scheduled, Bellefonte Area students do not have class on Thursday, Friday or Monday.

Other Centre County school districts have not announced cancelations or closures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania has 15 known cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Centre County. Worldwide there have been 124,000 cases and 4,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with more than 1,000 cases and 32 deaths in the United States. More than 66,000 people have contracted the virus and recovered.

The elderly and individuals with chronic health conditions or suppressed immune systems are most susceptible to the most severe effects of the illness. Symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear two to 14 days after exposure.