State College Area School District has received a state grant to help expand computer science classes and teacher training.

The Targeted grant is part of Gov. Tom Wolf's PAsmart initiative to support computer science and STEM education and professional development at elementary, middle and high schools. State College Area is one of 163 school districts, charter schools and intermediate units awarded a combined $5.7 million from the program on Friday.

“PAsmart is strategically investing in science and technology education so students develop the skills they need for high-demand jobs,” said Wolf said in a news release. “To be successful, we must also invest in our educators by providing them the training to teach these critical subjects."

State College Area will receive $35,000 to help expand K-12 computer science programming and provide educators with training for teaching computer science.

“In order for our students to be adequately prepared for an ever-growing and fast-paced economy, it’s vital they have the education and skills needed to meet the needs of local businesses,” said state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, whose district includes State College. “This grant will make a significant impact, both in the classroom, and in future economic development.”

Each of the grant recipients has "prioritized expanding access to computer science for underrepresented students," according to the news release.

“PAsmart grants help train educators so they are providing high-quality STEM and computer science instruction and experiences in their classrooms to students of all ages, including those who have been historically underserved and underrepresented in these opportunities and fields," Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said.



