Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center was lighted in blue on April 9, 2020 to honor all front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Onward State

The State College Municipal Building is lighted to thank first responders, health care workers and all essential workers. Photo by Borough of State College

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., is leading the 'Hope Is in the Air' bell-ringing on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Photo by Ben Jones | StateCollege.com

State College congregations are being invited to ring their church bells at noon on Sunday to honor all those working on the front lines and providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and community members are asked to join in as well.

Rev. Jeff Packard of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., said one of his parishioners brought the idea to him.

"She said wouldn’t it be neat to have all the churches ring their bells at noon on Easter to celebrate our coronavirus heroes," Packard said. "I thought it was a great idea and took her to mean she was talking about everyone from the health care workers who are putting themselves at risk, to the public officials, to the first responders and the folks who are keeping the grocery store shelves stocked and keeping us fed."

Packard said that there is also symbolism in ringing the bells on Sunday, and the event is being called "Hope Is in the Air." While recent days have been filled with tragedy, anxiety and isolation, spring is (mostly) in the air providing some counter to the feeling of dread so may are experiencing and, for Christians, Easter Sunday is the most holy day of the year.

"[Easter] is all about good news, and resurrection, new life and renewal," he said. "Bells have always been a part of our celebration of Easter. It’s how we begin our celebration of Easter, ringing a bell. We just thought it would be nice since there’s hope in that sound of joy in the air to counterbalance everything else."

Bells will ring for one minute starting at noon. Packard wasn't sure yet how many congregations plan to participate, noting he had not heard back from some pastors because Holy Week is such a busy time. Even without being able to gather in person, many are still holding services and live streaming them online. St. Andrew's for example, streamed its Maundy Thursday worship on its Facebook page and will do the same with its Good Friday service, Easter vigil on Saturday night, and Easter Sunday service.

Community members are also asked to join in, however they can.

"If you have a bell, absolutely, go outside on your front porch or your front lawn and ring your bells," Packard said. "If you don’t have bells, grab some pots and pans, any kind of joyful noisemaker."

He added that the moment also will be a time for community members to be together, even as they are physically distanced.

"This is something that is not only a celebration; it’s something we can do as a community," Packard said. "I’m hoping we get enough people participating that we build that sense of being together. Even though we are apart, we can still hear each other and add to that joyful noise."

The bell-ringing is the latest display locally to recognize those who continue to provide essential services throughout the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the Borough of State College is lighting the Municipal Building "to thank first responders, health care workers and all essential workers for keeping the State College community safe and healthy."

Photo by Borough of State College

On Thursday night, Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center joined the "Light It Blue" initiative "in support of doctors, nurses, law enforcement, food service staff and front-line workers everywhere who are confronting coronavirus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses and services."

Photo by Onward State

Local architect Nick Spicer also made a cut metal sign that says "We Are... Grateful" and placed it along the road leading to Mount Nittany Medical Center to express appreciation for all hospital workers.

Photo by Vincent Corso | Centre County Gazette