State College Mayor Ron Filippelli and Councilman Evan Myers speak at a borough council meeting in January. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

The State College Borough Council meeting scheduled for Monday night has been canceled, according to a borough news release.

A regular meeting of council will instead be held at 7 p.m. on April 20.

"The decision was made due to multiple COVID-19 related factors and we wanted to ensure we explored all options in hosting a virtual council meeting," Douglas Shontz, assistant to the borough manager, said in an email.

Council last met on March 16 with several members in chambers and others attending through an online platform. An online participation option also was made available to the public as social distancing was urged to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At the last meeting, council canceled two meetings in April and made this week's work session a regular meeting. That regular meeting will now be held next Monday.

Information about how to participate virtually in the April 20 meeting will be announced soon.

Since social distancing measures and the state's stay-at-home order were put in place, local government meetings without essential, urgent business on the agenda have been canceled. For meetings that have taken place, a remote option for the public to participate has been offered. Board and council members in the Centre Region have, since late March, typically met with some in person and some attending remotely, or with all attending remotely.

Ferguson Township Planning Commission is scheduled to meet virtually on Monday night at 6 using Zoom. Participation details can be found here.