Happy Valley Music Festival is among the events scheduled for June 2020 in State College that could be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo via Happy Valley Music Fest

With continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how long mitigation measures will remain in place, State College Borough Council will consider at its meeting next week extending its cancelation of special events using borough property through June 30.

At its last meeting on March 16, council rescinded permits for special events through May 10 — canceling five events that were scheduled to take place — with organizers of future events put on notice that further cancelations also were under consideration.

The action to be considered by council on Monday would cancel seven events between May 11 and June 30, though organizers of two have already indicated they would not be moving forward.

Organizers of Summers on Allen announced on April 2 that the temporary pedestrian plaza on the 100 block of South Allen Street planned for May 11-July 3 would not take place this year and that they would aim to hold the event in 2021.

Centre Foundation also indicated earlier this month that it would not hold in-person events for Centre Gives, the 36-hour online giving event to support local nonprofits. The fundraiser will still, however, take place online May 12-13, with several changes designed to increase giving to nonprofits during this challenging time — including a larger stretch pool and lower minimum gift amounts to encourage more support from the community.

Other events that would be canceled or postponed if council approves the action include Downtown State College Improvement District's June First Friday; the Penn State Marines Association 5k on May 16; Jana Marie Foundation's J.A.M. Fest on May 16; the first State College Pride Parade and Festival on June 13; and Happy Valley Music Festival on June 19.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said in March that other special activity permit applications that had been presented to the borough and were in review would be withheld from the approval process until further notice.

The agenda for Monday's borough council meeting states that events scheduled after June 30 will continue to be monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis and organizers will be notified that those events may also be canceled depending on the status of the pandemic.

Beyond June, Central PA 4th Fest and the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts are both scheduled to take place in July. Organizers of both events have said they hope to proceed as planned, but recognized there is still uncertainty around the pandemic.

Council will meet remotely at 7 p.m. on April 20 using GoToWebinar. Public participation will be available for those who have registered to attend virtually and participate in the meeting. Advanced registration is available here.

The meeting also will air on C-NET (channel 7) and online at cnet1.org.