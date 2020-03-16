With social distancing being urged to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, State College Borough Council is offering an online participation option for the public for its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16.

The "virtual" council meeting is being done on a trial basis through a partnership with the International Town & Gown Association.

Residents who wish to make comment during the meeting can register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3177233867600479757

"During the event, please use the raise hand feature to let the Mayor know that you have a comment. You will also need to write your comment using the discussion feature of the software," a borough press release said.

The meeting will not be live until 7 p.m., but those with questions can log on beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To watch the meeting, tune in to C-NET at 7 p.m. on channel 7 or stream the meeting live at www.cnet1.org.

State College Area School Board, meanwhile, has postponed its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

Bellefonte Borough Council also canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday night.