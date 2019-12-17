The suspect in a State College car theft was arrested in Indiana last week after state troopers there noticed the vehicle was bearing a fake license plate written in crayon on a paper bag.

According to State College police, a tan Toyota Corolla was stolen from outside of Weis Markets, 560 Westerly Parkway, at about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 11. The owner left the car running and unlocked to keep it warm while he went inside to make a quick purchase. When he returned, the car was gone.

At about 2:30 p.m. the following day, two Indiana state troopers stopped to assist a stranded motorist along the Interstate 80 toll road in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said in a news release. The motorist, 20-year-old Joshua A. Lewis-Brown, was tending to a flat tire on a Corolla and told the troopers he was in need of a tow truck.

Police said the troopers were about to call for a tow when they saw the fake license plate, handwritten in crayon on a grocery bag, which "raised obvious suspicion and led to further investigation."

After running a check on the car's vehicle identification number, the troopers learned it was the car stolen in State College a day earlier. They also found that Lewis-Brown has never had a driver's license and was on probation, police said. Court records show Lewis-Brown was also charged in November with theft and driving without a license. He was out on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Lewis-Brown was arrested and charged in Indiana with felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor operating without a license. He is being held in Steuben County jail on those charges, then will face extradition back to Centre County, where charges are pending for felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police remind drivers not to leave their vehicles running and unattended with the doors unlocked.