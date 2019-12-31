Five-year-old Sydney Lintal, of State College, rides down the ever-popular Russian ice slide in Friedman Park during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

A light rain that would later mix with some snow fell over downtown State College on Tuesday, but that didn't seem to deter community members and visitors from kicking off their New Year's Eve celebrations at First Night.

The annual New Year's Eve event, produced by the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and held downtown since 1994, once again offered a day filled performances, activities, workshops, ice sculptures, carriage rides, a grand procession and the 5k Resolution Run.

Events at the family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration were continuing through 11 p.m.

Here's a look at some of what was happening on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2020 ice sculpture on South Allen Street was among the most popular photo ops among many carved and displayed around downtown during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

State High Thespians presented an Enchanted New Year's Eve in the State College Municipal Building, with princes and princesses performing songs as they overcame the wicked plans of Jafar. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com





Visitors could tie their hopes, dreams and regrets to the tail of the First Night Phoenix in the lobby of the State College Municipal Building on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

Edison's Clothesline is another resolution display at First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

First Night State College has one of the largest displays of ice sculptures in Pennsylvania, including this one on South Allen Street. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com





Arietta Women’s Ensemble performed at Faith United Church of Christ, 300 E. College Ave., during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

Crowds walked throughout Sidney Friedman Park to check out a creative array of ice sculptures during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com





The ice piggy bank returned for another year in Sidney Friedman Park during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

An ice doggie sat outside Doggie's Pub, 108 S. Pugh St., during First Night on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

