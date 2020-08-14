A leading drug detective and an officer whose heroic actions saved a woman's life following a 2019 shooting were named Centre County's Law Enforcement Officers of the Year on Friday.

State College Detective Donald Paul and Patton Township Officer Brian Shaffer received the honor from the Centre County District Attorney's Office at the courthouse in Bellefonte. It's the second year the award has been presented and DA Bernie Cantorna said about 25 to 30 nominations were submitted, with a committee narrowing the field down to eight before deciding on two recipients.

"It’s real objective is to acknowledge the work that officers do throughout the county for citizens and make sure that we tell the stories of the work that you do and it doesn’t get lost," Cantorna said. "It is to acknowledge the recipients for the work that they’ve done. In one case it’s a career of work and in another it’s a case where tragic events occurred and action took place that made a real difference in a tragedy we suffered through in 2019."

Paul has been with the State College Police Department since 2005 and a detective assigned to drug investigations since 2007. Cantorna said that over the past decade, Paul's "body of work has been unparalleled" among Centre County detectives.

"He’s a consummate professional," Cantorna said. "He’s thorough When you see Detective Paul’s name on a case file, you know it’s prepared, it’s thorough, it’s right and it’s just. One of the things I value most about Detective Paul is… his judgment. That’s really invaluable in the business we deal with because it’s about people, making decisions, making people whole, and it’s about doing the right thing. When you have Detective Paul on that there’s no question."

A leader of the multi-agency Centre County Drug Task Force, Paul's investigative work has led to numerous convictions. In 2019, he investigated 17 methamphetamine cases and two heroin cases. A marijuana investigation led to the seizure of $131,982 in cash, one of the county's largest ever, State College Police Chief John Gardner said.

Paul is also certified in wiretapping and cell phone forensics, both of which have aided in investigations throughout the county.

"He’s extremely approachable and remains a positive role model for everyone, in particular younger officers throughout the county who look to him for supervision, guidance and advice," Gardner said. "Detective Paul has been a tremendous asset and resource for the State College Police Department as well as police agencies throughout the county, the state and on the federal level."

Gardner added that Paul's penchant for detail and thoroughness has been key to many prosecutions.

"His methodical approach to his job duties ensure his investigations and subsequent prosecutions have followed established protocols, policies and the law," Gardner said. "Rarely if ever are any of Detective Paul’s investigations challenged, due to the fact that they are very, very thorough. He’s been able to avoid any suppression issues by preparing search warrants based on solid probable cause and by the proper use and management of confidential informants."



Paul said there are probably 20 other officers who work with the task force that would be worthy of the award.

"It means a lot because there’s so many of us who do a lot of hard work day in and day out that don’t get recognized," he said. "It’s not really about just me. It’s more an acknowledgement for the work of the drug task force. There’s a lot of people involved in these cases and it’s good to be recognized for some of the work we do."

Shaffer, meanwhile, was honored for his swift, life-saving actions on Jan. 24, 2019, when 21-year-old Jordan Witmer shot and killed three people and critically wounded another before taking his own life.

It started at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, where Witmer shot 21-year-old Nicole Abrino in the chest, then fatally shot father and son Dean and Steven Beachy. Shaffer was with other officers at the adjacent Ramada investigating another incident when they learned of the shooting.

Shaffer and another officer immediately responded, entering the bar unsure if the shooter was still on the scene.

Finding the shooter had fled, Shaffer saw that Abrino was still conscious and breathing. With no medical gear available to him, he used his hands to keep the chest wound closed, lifting his hand each time she exhaled to allow air to exit, Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw said. At the same time he was able to get information from Abrino about who the shooter was and what kind of car he was driving, which he then radioed to other officers as the search began.

Witmer was found dead after he broke into a Tussey Lane home, where he murdered 83-year-old George McCormick then shot himself.

Shaffer knew that if Abrino lost consciousness she likely would not regain it, so kept her awake by talking to her and confidently assuring her that she would not die. She was taken to the hospital is the sole survivor of the shooting.

"And she is alive today because of this man who stands with us," McGraw said. "Officer Shaffer will tell you he did nothing more than handle the situation in accordance with his training, and that is indeed a tribute to the Patton Township Police Department as well as knowledge and sophistication of contemporary police practices. But he executed the directives of his training with exemplary courage, resolve, compassion, composure and, perhaps above all, extraordinary presence of mind."

In 2013, Shaffer received a commendation for bravery after he subdued a man who was attempting to shoot three officers. On three other occasions, he has saved lives by administering CPR.

"This takes a lot of bravery. Human nature doesn’t necessarily send you in toward the danger," Patton Township Police Chief Tyler Jolley said. "I’m extremely proud of Officer Shaffer and his actions taken on January 24, 2019. He is a very trusted and important employee within the Patton Township Police Department and very worthy of the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award."

Like Paul, Shaffer said the award is a recognition of the work done by his fellow officers as well.

"It’s an honor to receive the award. It’s humbling," he said. "I wish it would be under different circumstances than the circumstance it was. I always feel like I wish I could have done more somehow. I accept it with a certain degree of humility, acknowledging that any of my peers put in the same situation that I was in would have reacted the same way... I appreciate the teamwork we have in this county. I used to work at a city agency prior to coming here and the teamwork we exhibit in Centre County is second to none. We all work together and it’s a great thing."

He added that it is gratifying to know Abrino has a life to live ahead of her.

"Once I recognized the threat was no longer there, the most important thing I could do was save the victims and I only had one viable victim I could save," he said. "I’m glad that she’s alive and I hope that she goes forward and leads a good, long, healthy life. I know she’s got a long road. I didn’t know her before that day and I still don’t know much of anything about her. But that’s part of my job, to interact with people you don’t know at all and you’re called to protect them. I just hope that I did that."

Also nominated for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year were:

- Detective Stephen Bosak, State College Police

- Trooper Michael Brown, Pennsylvania State Police

- Sergeant Ryan Hendrick, Ferguson Township Police

- Detective Lucas Nelson, Spring Township Police

- Trooper Jeremy Pollick, Pennsylvania State Police

- Detective Andrew Stager, Penn State University Police