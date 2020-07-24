State College is extending free parking at on- and off-street spaces downtown by another two weeks.

Free parking will now end on Aug. 17, the borough announced this week. State College previously planned to end the free parking, which has been in place since March, on Aug. 3.

"This is being done to continue to support downtown businesses and visitors during the pandemic," a borough news release on Friday said.

State College suspended parking charges at street meters and municipal lots and garages on March 14 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and help local businesses adapt their operations for pickup and takeout.

While parking is free until Aug 17, there are some restrictions that were enacted at the beginning of July. A two-hour time limit is in place at street meters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Allen Street and Beaver Avenue parking lots and McAllister Deck have three-hour time limits. The three-hour time limit does not apply to permit holders at McAllister Deck.

The limits were put in place to continue to support businesses but also ensure turnover in high-demand parking areas.

Beaver Avenue, Fraser Street and Pugh Street parking garages have no time limit.

Parking staff are continuing to enforce the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. restriction at parking meters only.

"This will help ensure people are not storing their vehicles overnight and for staff to complete routine street sweeping and maintenance," the release said.

Two-hour time restrictions resumed in residential neighborhoods on July 6. Commuter zones adjacent allow for parking with no time restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Permits for the Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages will go on sale Aug. 8.

State College finance director Dwight Miller said at Monday's borough council meeting that to date the borough has identified $824,155 in lost parking fund revenue as a result of the changes implemented because of the pandemic. That makes up the bulk of the $1.2 million in total lost revenue for the borough because of the pandemic.

Parking manager Rick Ward said on Monday that the parking department is looking at several possible options over the coming months for flexibility based on demands and community needs. Those include the potential for reduced hourly or monthly parking rates, extending the holiday parking program as Penn State shuts down on-campus classes after Thanksgiving break and business-friendly changes to the merchant validation program.