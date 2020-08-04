State College Coach Matt Lintal leads the Little Lions onto the field for a game against Cumberland Valley on Oct. 26, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. Photo by Ethan Kasales | For StateCollege.com

State College Area High School sports will get a late start as the Mid Penn Conference has opted to delay the start of the fall athletics season to Sept. 4, the league announced on Monday evening.

"In response to the delay of school start-ups by many school districts, the Mid Penn Conference has designated 9/4/2020 as the earliest date to begin formal fall sports practices, pending local board approvals," a statement from the conference said. "More information will be released after Thursday’s [athletic directors'] meeting."

The PIAA announced last Wednesday its approval for alternate start dates if conferences deemed it necessary as school districts within those conferences look to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. State College football had begun voluntary workouts in mid-July and the first day of heat acclimation practice was scheduled for Aug. 10th with the first day of practice following a week later.

The State College Area School District's first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The move impacts various sports largely the same way according to the PIAA's preseason requirements. For example all sports except golf and tennis require a three week minimum of preseason workouts and physical preparation prior to competition. In turn, the Little Lions cannot hit the football field for competition earlier than Sept. 25.

Prior to Monday's announcement, State College was scheduled to open the season at Memorial Field on Aug. 28th against Mifflin County with games against Downingtown East, Holidaysburg, and Chambersburg scheduled for the following weeks. Chambersburg is the only fellow Mid Penn team on the early stages of the Little Lions' schedule.

Currently the Little Lions are slated to play Central Dauphin East on Sept. 25 at Memorial Field.



