State College Food Bank recently announced Allayn Beck as the nonprofit's new executive director.

She succeeded Carol Pioli who retired after eight years with the organization.

Beginning her new role on Feb. 10, Beck brings to the position extensive knowledge of the food bank's operations, having worked as its business manager for the past three years.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Food Bank into its next chapter," Beck said. "The State College Food Bank is poised and ready to expand our reach, and help more people and agencies throughout Centre County. It is avery exciting time for our organization and I am looking forward to being apart of it.”

The State College Food Bank, 1321 S. Atherton St., works with more than 120 volunteers to provide food security to people in Centre County and serve 1,600 clients annually.

“The State College Food Bank is very fortunate to have Allayn Beck as our new executive director," said Rich Barrickman, State College Food Bank Board president. "She has the same leadership skills and passion to serve others as Carol Pioli. Allayn has been with the food bank for more than three years as the business manager and knows all the facets of our operation. Most importantly, she has developed strong relationships with our 120 volunteers, clients, community partners, staff and the board. The State College Food Bank is ready to increase our outreach so no one will go hungry in Centre County and Allayn is the one to lead us.”

Since 1982, the food bank has been helping to put healthy and nutritious food on the table for local individuals and families. In addition to impacting its own clients, the organization also has focused on its “redonation” initiative to help other social service organizations and food pantries in need of assistance. Over the past year, the food bank tripled its redonated food volume to more than 88,000 pounds.

For more information visit scfoodbank.org.

Allayn Beck of the State College Food Bank set out some holiday baskets donated by the State College Educational Support Personnel Association for clients in 2018. File photo