A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car on Sunday afternoon in Ferguson Township.

At about 4 p.m., the 84-year-old State College man was traveling on the 400 block of Blue Course Drive when he was struck by a car driven by a 51-year-old State College woman, according to Ferguson Township police.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist made a quick lane change and crossed into the path of the car.

The man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre LifeLink EMS. His condition as of Sunday night was not available.

The woman was uninjured, police said.

Ferguson Township police are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the department at 1-800-479-0050.

Alpha Fire Police also responded to the scene.