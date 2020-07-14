A bicyclist who was struck by a car on Sunday in Ferguson Township has died from injuries sustained in the crash, township police Chief Chris Albright said.

Charles Wells, 85, of State College, was traveling on the 400 block of Blue Course Drive at 4 p.m. when he was hit by a car driven by a 51-year-old State College woman. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Wells made a quick lane change and crossed into the path of the car.

Wells was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and died on Monday en route to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Albright said.

The driver was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.