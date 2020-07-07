A State College man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stabbed another man in the face and neck.

State College police were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to a Joyce Drive residence, where James Willis, 42, and another man had allegedly been involved in an altercation. Police said in a news release that the man had puncture wounds and lacerations on his jaw and neck that appeared to be caused by an edged weapon.

The man was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and released.

The alleged victim and witnesses identified Willis as the assailant and he was arrested nearby in the Hills Plaza area.

Willis is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned on Tuesday morning by District Judge Donald Hahn, who set bail at 10 percent of $25,000. Willis was unable to post bail and was confined at the Centre County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15. An attorney for Willis is not listed in court records.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.