In a community update this week, State College Mayor Ron Filippelli addressed issues raised in a COVID-19 impact and awareness survey of borough residents, as well as the need for federal stimulus assistance to small cities.

The survey, which was conducted over a four-day period in early April, found that about 90 percent of the 533 responding residents reported following recommended and required measures for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. But open-ended responses showed residents had concerns about others not practicing social distancing, in particular Penn State students continuing to gather and have parties.

"Police and borough staff are doing everything within their legal authority to deal with this problem and it’s clear we need a better way to tell this story," Filippelli said.

The survey's conclusions and recommendations state that the borough should clearly communicate to students through channels most likely to reach them the "importance and gravity" of social distancing.

"Stricter enforcement of the measures could set an example of the consequences for not following the guidelines," the report added.

Penn State has, on multiple occasions, told students not to return to State College and urged those who are in town to abide by the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines. The university has banned all social gatherings organized or endorsed by student organizations, and groups and individuals found in violation will be subject to sanctions.

Filippelli noted concerns about visitors from other states that have been hit hard by COVID-19. The CDC has issued an advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel, and Gov. Tom Wolf said those coming to Pennsylvania from out of state should quarantine for 14 days. But there's little else the borough can do.

"We cannot control that," he said. "...[T]here is no enforcement mechanism in place for local authorities to deal with it. It’s a voluntary action on the part of the visitors and there’s not much more that can be done about it."

Only 60 percent of respondents said they were certain they knew what to do if they or a family member are exposed to the virus. About 36 percent said they knew to some degree but not entirely.

Filippelli said anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or diarrhea should self-isolate and contact their health care provider, who can schedule an appointment for testing. No one should go to a testing location without an appointment.

He said an internal staff team has been appointed and will be meeting to discuss the data and issues highlighted in the survey. They will provide a public report on how the borough is addressing those issues. Survey results and conclusions can be found here.

Filippeli also said he has heard from residents who want to know where in the Centre County community COVID-19 cases are located.

"Obviously the privacy issues are paramount in terms of people knowing who has the virus," he said. It is not possible to give more precise geographical location with the information we get from the state Department of Health... [which] provides information only on a county-wide basis. We’re following the law and the directions of the Pennsylvania Department of Health."

More precise information about COVID-19 cases may soon be available on a confidential basis to first responders in the county. Centre County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Department of Health for county 9-1-1 to receive information about individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 so that first responders can be aware and properly prepared when entering a home.

The data, however, is pending signed non-disclosure agreements for all dispatchers and first responders, as well as implementation of a system that will prevent members of the public listening to emergency communications frequencies from learning the address of a person with COVID-19.

Federal Aid

Among the provisions of the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is up to $150 billion in direct payment assistance to local government units with a population of 500,000 or greater.

That leaves out smaller cities and counties — including the entirety of Centre County.

"Pennsylvania is full of these kinds of cities," Filippelli said. "Why do we need the money? Everybody generally thinks that cities run only on tax revenue. That’s not true. We have other revenue streams that are critically important."

He said that, for example, State College is currently receiving no parking revenue while refuse and water billing have also dropped significantly. With earned income tax deadlines already delayed until July, the borough also is anticipating delaying real estate taxes. An item on borough council's agenda for April 20 would extend the real estate tax deadline from June 30 to Sept. 30.

"That is an immediate impact on the borough’s revenue streams," Filippelli said.

He asked residents to call or write their members of Congress and Pennsylvania's U.S. Senators "and tell them to include direct funding for small cities in the next stimulus package."

Community Resources

Filippelli reminded residents of several community resources related to the pandemic.

- State College Area School District is providing free weekly meal kits for children 18 and younger. The kits have food for five days of breakfasts and lunches and are made available each Wednesday to those who register in advance. Details are available at scasd.org/freemeals.

- Residents can call 2-1-1 to connect with Centre County United Way for assistance from its 28 partner agencies. Centre Helps is also available 24 hours a day for assistance and referrals by calling 1-800-494-2500.

- Mount Nittany Health has a COVID-19 hotline for general public inquiries, available 7 a.m.-11 p.m., at 814-231-7111.

"I also want to assure you that in this area our testing resources are robust," Filippelli said. "We are in fact in a very good position. Let’s keep our fingers crossed; who knows what the future holds. But nevertheless I want to assure you that our medical facilities are ready when needed."

- State College Borough has a coronavirus website with regular updates, as well as an online dashboard for the public to see the current status of municipal services.

He also reminded residents to continue following everyday precautions and guidelines, such as staying home except for life-sustaining activities, wearing a mask when they do go out, frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching their faces.

"I want to compliment State College and the Centre Region community on the way they are following these directives, particularly the staying home directive," Filippelli said. "They’re doing a remarkable job. I can assure you that other communities not too distant from us are having many more problems than we are."