As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Pennsylvania and the nation, State College Mayor Ron Filippelli urged the local community to reduce the spread of the virus during the Thanksgiving holiday by limiting in-person gatherings and following public health guidelines.

In a video message, Filippelli noted the community spread of COVID-19 beyond the Penn State student population. Mount Nittany Medical Center has seen growing numbers of COVID-positive patients in recent weeks, with 26 COVID inpatients on Monday and as many as 30 on Saturday. Through Friday morning, the hospital had admitted 70 COVID patients since Nov. 1, up from 58 for the month of October and 16 in September. COVID inpatients on Monday ranged in age from 36 to 97.

Two-thirds of the 33 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Centre County Coroner's Office have occurred in the last month.

"Many of you I think are hoping that when the students leave, there will be a drop in the number of cases and pressure on the hospital," Filippelli said. "I think that's not true. I think that horse has already left the barn. We are in the middle of community spread. The [COVID-19] patients in the hospital now are adults, 80% of them over 50-years-old, 70% of them over 70-years-old. The same is true in our neighboring counties.

"We must be particularly vigilant in the coming weeks for our essential workers and for those in need and to help the hospital. The hospital needs our help."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, small gatherings of people from multiple households are a significant contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household or to set up a virtual gathering...," Filippelli said.

State College's temporary COVID-19 ordinance limits household gatherings to 10 people in most cases.

Other recommendations include:

• Require guests to wear face coverings, unless eating or drinking.

• Maintain six feet of distance between guests at all times, including before, during and after the meal. This includes relatives from other households.

• Consider hosting festivities outdoors, as weather permits. Increase ventilation indoors by opening windows and doors.

• Consider single-use disposable utensils and dishware for serving and eating meals.

• Wash and disinfect guest areas before and after the gathering.

• Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations.

"The best policy is to not have any guests and to celebrate Thanksgiving with your families," Fllippelli said.

Filippelli also noted that unnecessary travel is discouraged and the Pennsylvania Department of Health now requires anyone traveling from out of state — except those community for work or medical care — to have a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to entering the state.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new targeted mitigation efforts. A stay-at-home advisory urges — but does not require — that individuals leave home only for school, work or essential needs.

Among new orders signed by Wolf and Levine, restaurants and bars will not be permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve, which is traditionally one of the busiest and most crowded nights for bars. Takeout sales are unaffected and sales for on-site consumption may resume on Thursday.

Maximum occupancy also has been reduced for indoor and outdoor venues statewide.

Wolf also said the administration will be stepping up enforcement of existing and new mitigation orders through the Department of Health and if necessary through state police or regulatory agencies.

Filippelli, meanwhile, also thanked the Centre County Board of Commissioners for extending the free COVID-19 testing site at the Nittany Mall through Dec. 19. The site is not open this week because of Thanksgiving, but starting Dec. 1 it again will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Anyone of any age can be tested for free. No appointments will be necessary, but a photo-ID or insurance card is required.

Flippelli also said its on individual community members to help stop the spread of the virus.

"I want to ask everyone in our community to please be responsible and to help us limit the spread by masking up, washing hands frequently, physically distancing and downloading the Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 app," he said."We are the only ones that can control the virus. There is no help coming from any other quarter."