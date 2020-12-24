The State College chapter of the NAACP will host a series of virtual events to celebrate Kwanzaa from Saturday through Jan. 1.

The celebration of African and African American history, unity and culture will begin with a livestream at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook and YouTube and will continue with video postings featuring community members for each of the festival’s seven day.

Adopted from the Kiswahili language and meaning “first fruits” or “first harvest,” Kwanzaa was conceived in 1966 in the wake of theWatts riots in Los Angeles, to honor heritage, create bonds, foster hope and nurture a sense of community between Black people.

According to the State College NAACP chapter, "Now more than ever, we need kinship, solidarity and hope," following a year in which Black and Brown people have been disproportionately impacted the COVID-19 pandemic and acts of police violence.

“This year is critically important for African Americans to take the time to acknowledge our great strength, rich culture and all of the values we continue to hold despite oppression,” Lorraine Jones, president of the State College NAACP chapter, said in a news release. “Although Kwanzaa is an African American holiday, we welcome all to join us to celebrate our accomplishments and principles.”

Each day of the celebration will address one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose) Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).