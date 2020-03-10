Playa Bowls, 482 E. Calder Way in State College, was temporarily closed due to several health code violations found in an inspection report filed Monday.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services found 11 total violations within the store, including improper employee hand-washing techniques, unclean bathrooms and working areas and improper food storage.

Playa Bowls reopened on Tuesday afternoon following a second retail food facility inspection by State College Borough, which determined the 11 violations had been corrected and that Playa Bowls was in compliance with the health code.

According to the initial report filed Monday, bathroom floors, toilets, and sinks were “soiled and not being cleaned at a regular frequency” and possessed limescale buildup. The bureau also found food preparation areas, such as cutting boards and coolers, lacked proper sanitation and up-to-code thermometers, respectively.

Additionally, the report observed an employee wash their hands in a food prep sink rather than a designated hand-washing sink. Allegedly clean cutting boards were also found to still have residue on them and were “not clean to the touch.”

The assessment also found Playa Bowls’ plumbing system “not maintained in good repair” and cited broken faucet heads and leaky drains in the restaurant.

It was the second State College restaurant to temporarily close for health code reasons in the past week. Five Guys temporarily closed on March 4 due to a broken water heater, but reopened soon after correcting the issue.

Playa Bowls opened at The Legacy in January 2019 and specializes in health food, such as açai bowls, smoothies, and juices.