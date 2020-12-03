State College police are looking to identify seven men who allegedly carried an unconscious woman from a rental property at 329 E. Prospect Ave. and left her on a nearby sidewalk. Photos provided | State College Police Department

State College police have been called to the former Sigma Alpha Mu house, 329 E. Prospect Ave., at least 10 times during the fall 2020 semester. Photo by Gareth Brangan | Onward State

State College police on Thursday released photos in an effort to identify seven men allegedly involved with carrying an unconscious, intoxicated woman from a rental property and leaving her on a nearby sidewalk.

The incident occurred on Oct. 31 at 329 E. Prospect Ave., the former home of the Penn State chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. The chapter was suspended in 2017 for multiple alcohol, health, and safety violations and had its charter revoked in 2019. Since the chapter was suspended, borough and university officials say, the men living in the house have continued to represent themselves as a fraternity, and "troubling" behavior there has caused "deep and growing concern."

According to a message from the university and borough last month, the woman who was left on the sidewalk — an underaged Penn State student — was later taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and treated for alcohol poisoning. She made a full recovery.

State College police are looking to identify seven men who allegedly carried an unconscious woman from a rental property at 329 E. Prospect Ave. and left her on a nearby sidewalk. Photos provided | State College Police Department

An unrelated allegation of sexual assault occurring at the property was also reported over the same weekend.

Since April 2017, according to Penn State, residents at the property were accused of or found responsible for a number of offenses, including hazing and sexual misconduct. This fall State College police said they visited the property more than 10 times for various offenses and that residents repeatedly hosted large gatherings that violated the borough’s COVID-19 mitigation ordinance.

Activity at the property became so concerning that on Nov. 5 Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs sent a letter discouraging students from affiliating with the group or attending activities there.

Sims and Fountaine said they have never before "issued a warning of this nature, which should indicate the seriousness of the alleged behaviors occurring at this property."

“In short, residents at 329 East Prospect have demonstrated a pattern of behavior that is troubling and has not stopped despite the continuing efforts of local police and University authorities,” Sims and Fountaine wrote.

Anyone who may have information about the men pictured or about the incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.

