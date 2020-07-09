The State College Police Department will soon be able to outfit all of its officers with body-worn cameras.

State College police have had 20 of the cameras in use since last July, and Lt. Greg Brauser told borough council on Monday night that the new devices are expected to arrive in August, giving the department a full complement of 65 cameras.

Following the installation of new docking stations in patrol cars and at the police station, the new cameras should be operational in one to two months, Brauser said.

"It’s not like if you get an iPhone and you start recording," he said.

Brauser's overview of the department's body camera use and policies was part of an ongoing series of initiatives by borough council stemming from a resolution passed last month committing to adopting police reforms. The resolution came in response to demands from the 3/20 Coalition, the advocacy group formed after the police shooting death of Osaze Osagie last year, and several members asked department leaders on Monday to be as transparent as possible with making camera footage and data available.

State College police did not have body cameras at the time of Osagie's death. The initial 20 cameras were funded in the 2019 borough budget and, after training and equipment installation, were put in use that summer. The remaining 45 were funded in the 2020 budget. The department negotiated with manufacturer WatchGuard to provide the new cameras and upgrade the existing cameras for a total of $67,365, half of which will be covered by a federal reimbursement grant. The cameras were initially expected to arrive in the spring but were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The body cameras integrate with the patrol car dash cameras, which have been in use by SCPD since the mid-1990s, and when one is activated, so is the other.

Since they were implemented, SCPD has received three use-of-force complaints, all of which were shown by video recordings to be unfounded, Brauser said. Depending on the nature of the complaint and the evidence, video may be reviewed by a supervisor or it may go through the internal affairs process. All use-of-force complaints are documented and sent up "chain of command," he added.

The "overwhelming use" of video recordings has been for officers to recall precisely what occurred during an interaction.

"Officers report that many times body-worn camera footage has aided in criminal investigations where it captured victim statements, ensuring an accurate depiction of the events," Brauser said, adding that it also allows detectives to review initial reports "as if they were there themselves."

Pennsylvania's Act 22, passed in 2017, made the use of body cameras by police possible and guides how they should be used, as well as how and when footage can be released.

"We had to go out and research what policies there were across the state because it had just been passed in 2017 legalizing these things, so there was not a lot of policy that had already been developed and tested through the court system," Brauser said. "We did extensive research to find out who across the state had a policy that we could model and adapt to what we wanted to do here."

According to the policy, body cameras can only be used by officers who are readily identifiable as police. They must be activated at the time of dispatch or at the start of an officer-initiated encounter, and once activated must not be deactivated until the end of the encounter. Recording cannot be based solely for reasons that would be considered bias, such as an individual's race, religion, national origin or gender.

Software prohibits officers from erasing or editing footage and only two administrators have the ability to do so. Copying or disclosing footage requires permission from the chief.

Footage resulting in citation or arrest must be retained for at least 180 days. In cases of homicides, suspicious deaths or missing persons, it's kept for 75 years. Other recordings must be retained for at least 75 days or if a request for a recording is received until the final disposition of that request.

Under Act 22, body worn and dash camera footage is not made available through Right to Know law requests and limits who can request a recording. Brauser said the law stipulates that requests must be made within 60 days and include the date, time and location of an event, a statement describing the requestor’s relationship to the event, and whether the event took place inside a residence.

Requests can be denied if the chief or district attorney determine the footage contains potential criminal evidence, pertains to an investigation or matter of criminal charges, or contains confidential or victim information.

If a request is denied, appeals must be made through the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

Brauser said the chief and district attorney can, however, voluntarily release video if they feel it is in the public interest and would not compromise an investigation.

Much of Monday night's discussion centered on Act 22's provisions for accessing footage and what latitude the borough has within that for adopting its own dissemination policy.

Melanie Morrison, a 3/20 Coalition member, said that eight days before the passage of Act 22, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Spring Mills resident that the public can access police dashboard camera videos unless police can prove the footage is part of a criminal investigation.

The new law rescinded that and exempted police recordings from the Right-to-Know law.

"What this is doing is it is expanding restrictions on the release of police video and eliminating that presumption that they are public records," Morrison said. "It makes it more difficult for the public to access these videos which then takes away kind of that air of accountability that we’re talking about and does make this a concern."

Brauser said that, mostly, an involved party can request footage but the general public cannot.

"Part of the reason the state has restricted availability to some of these things is the sensitive nature to the people involved in the video," he said. "When these things are wide open that everybody can have access to these, it would be just like everybody doesn’t have access to any evidence of a crime, the involved parties do."

"It’s just not as easy, it’s not cut and dry to say everybody gets access to everything," Chief John Gardner said, citing cases such as those involving domestic violence, sexual assault or juveniles. "We have to make sound judgment calls all the time as they relate to law and right to privacy for victims and family members."

Asked if the borough could adopt a policy with a flexible interpretation of Act 22, solicitor Terry Williams said it would depend on the ordinance.

"We would have to review what the ordinance proposes," Williams said. "Is Act 22 preemptive in that regard? You can’t really answer that in a vacuum. You have to see what policy is established in the ordinance to compare it to the language in Act 22 as well as the Open Records Act and Right-to-Know laws."

Councilman Evan Myers asked whether a borough policy on body cameras could be made applicable to Penn State Police, which is planning to implement the devices within the next year. Gardner said he did not think it could, just as the policy could not apply to officers from nearby townships when they assist State College police within the borough.

3/20 Coalition member Geoffrey Landers-Nolan said that plans for a new community oversight board should include provisions for accessing body camera footage in reviewing complaints.

"I would like to ask that council put their attention on and if possible commit to including a provision in the creation of that community oversight board that ensures a reliable and easy pathway for body worn camera footage to be given to and reviewed by that oversight board whenever appropriate," he said. "I think it’s very important that access be easy for the oversight board."

During its next meeting ay 7 p.m. on July 13, council is expected to move forward with planning for the community oversight board, establishing a committee that will research and develop options to be presented to council by October.

Council also will receive an overview from the police department about its use-of-force policies.