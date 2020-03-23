State College police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that have occurred over the past week, the department said in a news release on Monday.

Unknown individuals have broken windows and stolen purses that were located in plain view, police said. Most of the thefts have happened in places where there are a number of parked vehicles but a limited number of people in sight, such as at parks while people are out walking.

The only vehicles that have been broken into appear to be those that have valuables visible from the outside.

"We would like to remind citizens to carry their purses and valuable items with them or place them out of sight and in a more secure portion of their vehicle, so they are not in plain view," police said.

Anyone who may have information about the thefts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website