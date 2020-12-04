State College police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspected of damaging the Pugh Street Parking Garage on Dec. 3, 2020. Photos provided

State College police are seeking information about suspects in several recent, separate incidents, including counterfeit money, theft and damage to a downtown parking garage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.

Counterfeit Bills

Police are looking to identify two males pictured below who are suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills at CVS, 1630 S. Atherton St.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and the suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Theft

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole an employee's phone at Minit Mart, 106 N. Atherton St., on Nov. 17.

The woman, pictured below, is described as short with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a denim jacket, maroon leggings and white sneakers and arrived in a tan sedan, possibly a Buick.

Parking Garage Damage

A male suspect is sought in a criminal mischief incident at a downtown parking garage.

Police say the individual pictured below caused damage to the Pugh Street Parking Garage at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Suspects Identified

After releasing photos on Thursday, police said members of the public helped identify the seven men who allegedly carried an unconscious intoxicated woman from a rental house at 329 E. Prospect Ave. and left her on the sidewalk of an adjacent property on Oct. 31.

Anyone with further information about the incident is still asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814)234-7150.