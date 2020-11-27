State College police are looking for 17-year-old Mikayla Brown and 15-year-old Destiny McCully, who were last seen on Nov. 26, 2020. They are believed to be in the Altoona area. Photos provided

State College police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing teenage girls.

Police said 17-year-old Mikayla Brown and 15-year-old Destiny McCully (both pictured) were last seen on Thursday afternoon leaving the Stormbreak girls group home in State College.

They are believed to be in the Altoona area, according to police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through the department's website.