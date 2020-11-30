A downtown State College technology company's building sustained smoke damage after a fire on Monday night.

Alpha and Boalsburg fire companies responded at 8:50 p.m. to the KCF Technologies office at 336 S. Fraser St. for a report of smoke coming from the building. Alpha Chief Jason Troup said firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the building and found it was originating from the second floor.

There was no active fire by the time crews arrived on the scene and Troup said it had burned itself out. Firefighters narrowed the search to a piece of equipment that appeared to have caught fire, but Troup said the Centre Region fire marshal was investigating to determine the exact cause.

"We think it was that piece of equipment but we’re not 100 percent sure," Troup said. "The fire marshal is coming in to investigate further and see if they can narrow it down because there’s a lot of stuff around it, electrical-wise. The fire marshal will be able to narrow down what exactly caused it. Right now it looks like it could be that piece of equipment but we’re not sure."

The building did not have much fire damage, but smoke and soot caused damage to the second floor and equipment. Troup said about half the second floor was covered in soot.

No one was injured.

South Fraser Street was closed between West Nittany Avenue and West Foster Avenue while firefighters responded. Troup expected crews would be on the scene for ventilation and the fire marshal's investigation until about 10:30 p.m.

Centre LifeLink EMS also responded to the scene.

The South Fraser Street building is one of three KCF Technologies offices in downtown State College. It also has locations at 131 W. Beaver Ave. and in The Metropolitan, 412 W. College Ave.