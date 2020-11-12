State College junior Jashaun Green breaks through Cumberland Valley defenders during a 31-0 Little Lions' win on Oct. 9, 2020 at Memorial Field. Photo by Heather Weikel

The 2020 high-school football season is winding down with teams having to complete their schedules by Thanksgiving.

Last week, State College and Penns Valley both came out winners, while Bald Eagle Area finished its season with a last minute loss to Central Cambria, 22-19.

The Little Lions and Rams will be on the field this week, and here’s a brief look at their games:

HOLLIDAYSBURG (4-4) AT STATE COLLEGE (3-3)

NOV. 13, STATE COLLEGE

State College kept looking in its rear-view mirror at charging Chambersburg on Friday night, and the Little Lions didn’t finally pull away from the Trojans until a touchdown in the second overtime gave them a 42-35 win.

Running backs Jashuan Green, Dresyn Green (17 carries, 126 yards), and Nehemiah Howell helped SC build a 28-7 first-half lead, but Chambersburg scored twice before halftime to make it a one-score game, 28-21.

The Lions extended their lead to 35-21 in the third quarter, but Chambersburg again came back and tied the game at 35-35 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Howell scored for SC in the second overtime, and then the Lions put away the 42-35 win with an interception on the subsequent Trojan possession.

This week, after another cancellation and more rescheduling, the Little Lions will be at home against Hollidaysburg.

The Tigers are 4-3 so far this season with wins over Palmyra (42-21), Altoona (26-12), CD East (13-7, OT), and Central Mountain (35-12). The losses were to Baldwin (27-7), Mussleman in West Virginia (43-7) and Cathedral Prep in the playoffs (33-7).

Hollidaysburg is a balanced team that gains just over 200 yards per game almost evenly divided between the pass and run.

Senior dual-threat quarterback Bryce Martellacci has 49 completions for 543 yards and four touchdowns, and has run 109 times for 425 yards and five more touchdowns.

Running back Gage Shawley has chipped in with 220 yards on 49 carries, and senior Deshawn Moss is the leading receiver with 15 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to visit on Nov. 20, but with a cancellation by Manheim Township, the game was moved up to this Friday. This will be the final game for State College, and game time is set for 7 p.m.

PENNS VALLEY (4-3) AT MOUNT UNION (3-2)

NOV. 13, MOUNT UNION

The Penns Valley Rams had quite a week. Their game at Philipsburg-Osceola was cancelled late, and they had to scramble to find an opponent for a now-open Friday night.

Surprisingly, Line Mountain was available and PV picked up and traveled to Herndon to take on the Eagles.

And despite all the turmoil, PV was still able to take care of business. The Rams sprinted out to a 21-12 halftime lead and then shut out Line Mountain in the second half on the way to a 35-12 win.

The victory pushed the Rams over .500 for the first time this season with a record of 4-3.

This week the Rams are scheduled to take on Mount Union in Mount Union.

The Trojans so far this season are 3-2 with wins over West Branch (21-20), Moshannon Valley (36-0) and Everett (33-6). They lost to Southern Huntingdon on opening night, 32-14, and then lost for the second time last Friday to Williamsburg, 52-7.

Mount Union relies primarily on the run, averaging 152 yards per game, and is led on the ground by quarterback Dayvon Wilson, Je’Suan Robinson and Klayton Willoughby. Wilson also passes for 71 yards per game.

For the Rams, this will be a chance to clinch their fifth win in what has been a chaos-filled season with multiple games cancelled, moved, or rescheduled.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.