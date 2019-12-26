STATE COLLEGE standout Maya Bokunewicz (11) was a force to be reckoned with Dec. 18 and 20 as she dropped 51 points in against Harrisburg and Mifflin County in a span of three days. Photo by Heather Weikel | Gazette file photo

Maya Bokunewicz went off for 51 points last week as State College notched wins over Harrisburg and Mifflin County in area high school girls’ basketball action last week.

Bokunewicz, the 6-foot-1 Rice-bound all-state senior swing player, fired in 27 points as the Lady Little Lions notched a 62-41 victory at Harrisburg on Dec. 18. Two nights later, Bokunewicz netted 24 in a 58-27 win over visiting Mifflin County.

State has won four straight and improved to 4-2 this season.

State College led 16-8 after one quarter in the Harrisburg win, then pulled away by carrying the second quarter, 21-4. Isabelle Leazier tossed in 13 points for the Lady Little Lions.

Bokunewicz had plenty of help against Mifflin County, as sophomore Jada Coleman fired in a season-high 18 points and Rylie Gregg chipped in with 10.

The Lady Little Lions return to action this weekend, hosting the Kiwanis Holiday Basketball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

PENNS VALLEY

Hannah Montminy surpassed 1,000 career points in the Lady Rams' 51-29 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Monday night.

Coming into the game, the senior needed 12 points to reach the landmark. She got 14, including four 3-pointers. Montminy tallied the game's first score with a first-quarter triple and reached the 1,000-point mark in the third quarter.

Lacee Barnhart led the Lady Eagles with 13 points. Leah Beben added eight for Penns Valley.

Montminy’s 16-point performance keyed Penns Valley in a 45-32 Mountain League road win at Bellefonte on Dec. 20.

She was the model of consistency, scoring four points in each quarter. Beben added eight points for the Lady Rams, who picked up their first win in five starts.

Bellefonte led by two after one quarter, but Penns Valley edged ahead by a point at halftime. The Lady Rams then won the third quarter, 13-7, and outscored the Lady Raiders 10-4 in the fourth to wrap things up.

Penns Valley is now 2-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Lady Rams next head to Loyalsock Township on Jan. 4.

BELLEFONTE

The loss to Penns Valley was the second straight for Bellefonte. Central Mountain made eight 3-pointers to edge the Lady Raiders, 45-40, on Dec. 18.

“A great defensive effort by the team,” Bellefonte coach Marcus Toomer said. “Central Mountain hit a lot of tough shots. We just have to continue to trust and believe in ourselves and the results we are looking for will come.”

Bellefonte was down only three heading into the fourth quarter.

Sara DeHaas fronted the Lady Raiders with 13 points. Central Mountain’s Quinlynn McCann paced all scorers with 17 points, while Avery Baker netted 14 and Kiahana Jones 10 for the Lady Wildcats.

Bellefonte sits at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the league heading into this weekend's Selinsgrove Tournament

BEA TOPS P-O

Lacee Barnhart fired in 22 points and Maddie Perry contributed 11 as Bald Eagle Area picked up a 53-24 Mountain League road win at Philipsburg-Osceola on Dec. 20.

“I thought we had great energy on the defense end of the floor,” BEA coach Darin Hazel said. “The girls have really improved from the first day of practice and it shows in the play on the court.”

The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Mounties in every quarter, taking complete command with a 13-0 advantage in the third frame.

Bald Eagle had an 11-5 lead at the end of one period and a 27-14 edge at halftime.

Lindsey Bordas fronted Philipsburg-Osceola with eight points.

After the Dec. 23 loss to Penns Valley, BEA is 2-2 both overall and in league play. P-O dipped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Eagles head to the West Branch Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Mounties are at Harmony Area on Friday.

GRACE PREP

Grace Prep dropped to 1-8, losing a 31-17 decision at Walnut Street Christian on Dec. 20 in its final game of 2019.

The Lady Storm were right there through three quarters until Walnut Street outscored them 12-4 in the final stanza.

Sarah Zubler paced Grace Prep with seven points, and Moriah Smith chipped in with six. Walnut Street’s Mackenzie Conklin poured in 18 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC ACADEMY

St. Joseph’s lost to visiting Jersey Shore, 56-43, on Saturday, Dec. 21. No other details were reported.

The Lady Wolfpack are 3-3 and head to the Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament this weekend.