State College's Maya Bokunewicz was voted to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A All-State Girls’ Basketball First Team. Photo by Heather Weikel | For the Centre County Gazette

There’ve been a lot of great girls’ basketball players to come through State College Area High School over the years. Names like Jenny Kretchmar, Tina Henry, Katie Glusko, Christine Portland and Kyla Irwin are among the first that come to mind.

Maya Bokunewicz certainly can stake a claim to be right up there with the best of them.

Although the season and her high school playing career might be over, the accolades for Bukonewicz continued to roll in on Monday with the news that the Lady Little Lions’ 6-foot-1 guard-forward had been voted to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A All-State Girls’ Basketball First Team.

It’s the second time Bokunewicz has been recognized by the commonwealth’s print media outlets. She was on the third team as a junior.

“I am extremely blessed to be in this position,” Bokunewicz said. “The all-6A state teams are also among a group of very talented and skilled basketball players. I am excited to follow their basketball careers as many of them will be appear on the next level. It is really special to be included and recognized alongside those individuals.”

Bokunewicz had the highest scoring average of any player on the first or second teams -- 20.8 -- in helping lead State College to a runner-up spot in the District 6-8-10 subregional tournament and the second round of the PIAA playoffs. She also contributed 3-7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 78.7 percent from the line as the Lady Little Lions finished 19-7.

She finished her scholastic career with 1,540 points. State College advanced to interdistricts in all four of her seasons, compiling a 61-40 record, winning a district championship in 2018 and a pair of state playoff contests.

Bokunewicz will continue her education and basketball careers at Division I Rice.

Bokunewicz gave a lot of the credit to the other people in her circle.

“I am especially grateful to the State College girls’ basketball team and coaching staff for developing me over the years. I wouldn’t be who I am without my high school experience,” Bokunewicz said. “Although this is a very prestigious and honorable award, what I will remember about my high school career is the small moments with my teammates and coaches. I will keep those relationships close to my heart forever.”

Penn State recruit Maddie Burke, who averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game for District 1 champion Central Bucks West, was the Class 6A Player of the Year. North Allegheny’s Lizzy Groetsch, Spring-Ford’s Lucy Olsen, Downingtown East’s Bella Smuda and Upper Dublin’s Jackie Vargas rounded out the first team -- all but Olsen are seniors.

Caranda Perea of Altoona was one of the players voted to the second team. Spencer Stefko of North Allegheny, which ousted State College from the state playoffs, was Class 6A Coach of the Year.