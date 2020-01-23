This poster is an example of those hanging in State College Area High School aimed at deterring vaping among students. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

A dab pen for marijuana vaping is among the confiscated vaping devices in School Resource Officer John Aston's office at State High. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

School Resource Officer John Aston has two plastic bins in his office at State College Area High School. One is filled to the top. The other is getting there, and by the looks of it, he may need a third before the school year ends.

Those bins are filled with nicotine e-cigarettes, vapes, vaping oils and a growing number of THC dabs that have been confiscated from students during the school year.

Like secondary schools around the country, State High continues to see an increase in reports and confiscation of vapes from students on school grounds. A study published in November in the Journal of the American Medical Association found 28 percent of U.S. high school students self-reported using e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, up from 20 percent a year earlier.



At State High, the rise in vaping hasn’t been because of a lack of effort, at least not for the past two years. The school has had extensive campaigns to educate students and raise awareness among teachers and parents about addiction and health risks, all while a brighter national spotlight has been cast on both vaping-related illnesses and how marketing by e-cigarette companies has appealed to adolescents.

"Unfortunately, what we’re also seeing is that we’ve had an increase in incidents this year, not a decrease," Aston said.

He estimates that three to seven vaping devices are confiscated each week, sometimes with even more reports that can't be verified.

So State High is looking at potentially adding another deterrent, one that's found growing use at schools nationwide: vape detectors.

"All these things we’re combating and so now we’re saying 'OK what else can we do?'" Aston said. "The education piece, trying to get it out to the community and parents and now we’re saying 'What other tools can we use?' and that’s where the vape detectors come in."

Vape detectors are similar to carbon monoxide or smoke detectors but are specifically designed to detect chemicals in nicotine vapor. They can be wall- or ceiling-mounted. Some sound an audible alarm, some silently send a notification to designated school staff.

No decisions have been made — State College Area School Board just last week authorized permission for bidding as one of the district's potential summer projects, and it would require board approval if district administrators decide to recommend the project.

Aston said it would start with detectors for the main high school bathrooms, where vaping most often occurs. They're expensive — about $1,000 each — and Aston said he and school staff want to explore the options thoroughly before making a recommendation.

They need to be placed high enough that they can't be tampered with or damaged, an issue other schools have faced. But if the ceiling is too high they might not be effective. Vapes, after all, produce vapor, which dissipates quickly and doesn't linger like cigarette smoke.

"I think the good thing the school district has done is they didn’t rush judgment to just get these," Aston said. "I’ve talked to SROs from other schools where they’ve been effective, ineffective, they’ve been damaged, they’re not what they said they could do."

"The school’s been looking at a lot of different ones. I’ve been looking at a lot of different ones... If you’re spending that money you’ve got to have something that works."

Though the detectors would be used only at the high school, it's not only 9th-12th grade students who are vaping. Aston said there have been documented instances of students vaping in the middle schools. Nationally, meanwhile, the JAMA study found 11 percent of middle school students self-reported vaping in the previous 30 days.

"That's scary," Aston said. "There are kids here who said 'I started vaping in seventh grade and I can’t stop.'"

Two plastic bins in State High School Resource Officer John Aston's office contain vaping devices confiscated from students in 2019-20. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Appealing to adolescents

Decades of concerted public health messaging had all but eliminated smoking of traditional, combustible cigarettes among teenagers. Even today, as experts say young people who vape are more likely to smoke in the future, Aston sees little evidence of students lighting up at State High.

"I don’t think in the last two years we have one documented incident of tobacco cigarette use. Nothing combustible. It’s all vapes," Aston said.

E-cigarettes were introduced as a less-harmful alternative to smoking. Producers, however, also began introducing a variety of device designs and oil flavors that appealed to young people.

"For smokers, certainly, it is a safer alternative to wean themselves off of it," Aston said. "But the market branding targeted kids: Fancy colors, cool names, small little electronic gadgets that you could put skins on… and then they said 'We’re going to do it one step further. Now we’ve got flavored oils like mango, mint.' It was brand marketing 101."

A team of researchers at Stanford published a study last year that analyzed industry leader Juul's marketing and found from the company's start in 2015, it used "patently youth-oriented imagery and messaging," in its advertising, promotional events, social media and other marketing.

The high concentration of nicotine in vaping products — one Juul pod contains about as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes — also means an already highly addictive substance has the potential to be even more so. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, two-thirds of teens who vaped believed the product only contained water and flavoring, when in fact 99 percent actually contain nicotine.

"A lot of these kids are vaping because they’re addicted. The high concentrations in these electronic cigarettes are so much higher than a pack of cigarettes," Aston said. "We’re in this whole new generation where we weaned everybody off of smoking and we now have a new generation that’s addicted to nicotine again — not because they wanted to but because they thought it was cool to use a vape."

Juul's CEO stepped down last fall amid federal inquiries and the steep rise in teen vaping. Acting on direction from the Trump White House, the Food and Drug Administration enacted a rule at the start of this year banning fruit and mint-flavored vaping products.

Last year also saw more than 2,500 vaping-related lung illnesses and 54 deaths. Those are mostly believed to be linked, however, to additives in cannabis-based vaping products, which are often purchased on the black market with little to indicate what they contain.

Rise in Marijuana Vaping

Those black market, or secondary market, products have found their way to State High as well, Aston said. It's another local representation of a national trend. Another JAMA-published study in December found 14 percent of high school seniors had vaped with products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in the previous 30 days. That was an increase of 6.5 percent over the prior year. Students at other high school grade levels reported THC vaping at lower rates, but still at increased frequencies as compared to a year earlier.

Often called "dabs," cannabis-based vapes contain high concentrations of THC. Usually, the buyer doesn't know what else it might contain.

"There’s no safety seals on these dabs that are floating around," Aston said. "I’m telling the students, 'You don’t know where this stuff is coming from."

So far this year, Aston said, the high school has had five confirmed instances of THC vaping, three in the fall and two since the start of January. That doesn't included cases where discarded cartridges have been found but couldn't be linked to a user.

"That’s now increased to the point students are getting high and they’re getting scared because they don’t know what these effects are, the TCH concentration is so potent," Aston said. "We've had nurse visits, and hospital visits, because of that."

Aston, whose State College Police Department career has included 10 years as a detective and certification as a cell phone forensic expert, said that in some instances, students have bought them on the street or from other students, while in others they were confirmed to have purchased them through the dark web. Dabs sell for about $50 to $60 each.

"More now than it has been," is how Aston described THC vaping at the school.

Education, and discipline

As vaping has surged among the high school population, so too have efforts to combat it.

Last year emails went out to students and families with information about vaping and links to further reading and resources from places such as the Truth Initiative. Teachers were engaged in the effort. Students were given educational sessions and Aston went around to classes giving presentations.

"But it was kind of going on deaf ears," he said. "We had pretty steady numbers last year."

The campaign has done more this year. Education about vaping is a required part of health class curriculum. Informational posters can be found throughout the school. Student government joined in the effort on a peer-to-peer front. Teachers have been educated to be able to identify vaping devices, which are small and can be easily hidden or disguised. Aston also meets with each sports team to offer education and try to have athletes take a proactive role.

A more aggressive approach to awareness may be playing a role in the increased number of recorded vaping incidents.

"I think that’s maybe where we’re at right now. We’re learning more about what’s happening under our noses each day," Aston said.

Reports about vaping in the school have been a combination of efforts. School security guards conduct roving patrols and check in on the bathrooms throughout the day. Teachers also have been encouraged to make a brief stop in bathrooms in between classes. And, Aston said, more students are reporting when they see vaping in school.

"We actually have students who come in and say ‘Listen, I’m not saying the names but at 12:02 two people were in there vaping,’" he said. "So we can then go and use the cameras [outside the bathroom] and identify who they are."

Students are also using the Safe2Say system to report vaping. Established a year ago by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Safe2Say allows students at any school to submit an anonymous tip through an app, phone number or online. It was created primarily to prevent school violence, but Aston said at State High it has received tips for an array of issues. He estimated about 1 in 7 Safe2Say reports at the school are about vaping.

"Out of those most are very accurate," Aston said. "We pull the student and they have it on them."

When a student is caught with a vape, they face discipline. For first offenses, the penalty can be one day of in-school suspension. Students in violation are required to take Vape Educate, an online cessation class, and are encouraged to do so with their parents. If they complete the class, they won't receive the suspension, Aston said. Subsequent offenses result in increased suspensions.

One measure Aston hasn't used but is considering is a citation. An officer can cite a student caught vaping with possession of a tobacco product or device on school property. It's a summary offense, one that Aston said doesn't end up on the student's record. But it carries a $50 fine and allows a district magistrate some discretion in determining sanctions.

"It’s something we’re now looking at and I want to talk to magistrates about for second and subsequent offenses, to maybe also go that angle as another deterrent effect. We do have repeat offenders," Aston said.

When THC is involved, students are facing stiffer penalties. It's a drug violation on school property, so it carries a three-day out-of-school suspension. It's also possession of a small amount of marijuana and/or possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which can be charged criminally as misdemeanors. Those cases are turned over to a State College detective to handle any potential criminal charge.

Aston said the devices and paraphernalia that are filling bins in his office will be taken to the State College police station at the end of the school year to ultimately be destroyed.

As the vaping trend continues, Aston said the school will continue its deterrence efforts and enlisting help from students and parents to combat a growing national problem at the local level.

"We are certainly not on an island here," Aston said. "This epidemic that’s happening here at State High is every school."

