State High, Penn State Basketball Teams React to Kobe Bryant's Death
Kobe Bryant's death had an immense impact on people across the country, including in Centre County. Centre County Report's Charles Hart talked with members of the State College Area High School and Penn State basketball teams about Bryant's legacy.
