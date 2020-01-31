State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

State High, Penn State Basketball Teams React to Kobe Bryant's Death

by on January 31, 2020 2:42 PM
Kobe Bryant's death had an immense impact on people across the country, including in Centre County. Centre County Report's Charles Hart talked with members of the State College Area High School and Penn State basketball teams about Bryant's legacy.

 



