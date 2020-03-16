All facilities at state parks and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday, another measure in the commonwealth's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas "for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking," according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Closed facilities will include:

- Park and forest offices and visitor centers

- Restrooms

- Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations

Public programs, events and trainings are also canceled.

“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home."

Travel is not restricted, but state elected and health officials are encouraging people to stay home to help halt the spread of COVID-19. Those who do utilize state parks should maintain 6 feet between people and not recreate in groups; take hand sanitizer and use it regularly; avoid touching the face, eyes and nose; and cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Anyone who is sick should stay home, DCNR advised.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced he was urging a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses and services for two weeks. Following that the Liquor Control Board said all state Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores would be closed indefinitely starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and PennDOT announced it was closing drivers license centers for two weeks starting Tuesday