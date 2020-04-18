Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview are asking for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Centre County.

The pedestrian, who police did not identify, was struck at about 9 p.m. Friday along Route 45 near Penns Valley and Paradise roads in Penn Township.

The striking vehicle, which is believed to be a silver or white Honda Pilot, was traveling westbound on Route 45 and fled after the crash, police said.

The vehicle sustained damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Rockview barracks at 814-355-7545.