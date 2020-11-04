State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, was reelected to a second term in the 76th district on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Republican from McElhattan, Clinton County, led Lock Haven Democrat Joe Waltz by a margin of 66% to 34% with 83% reporting.

The 76th district, which includes part of Centre County and all of Clinton County. In Centre County, the district represents Benner Township, Boggs Township, Burnside Township, Curtin Township, Haines Township, Howard, Howard Township, Liberty Township, Marion Township, Miles Township, Milesburg, Snow Shoe, Snow Shoe Township, Union Township and Unionville.

Borowicz first won election in 2018, becoming the first woman to represent the 76th district and first Republican to do so in 50 years.

She currently serves on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Environmental Resources and Energy,Health, State Government, Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees.