State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, speaks at the Centre County Courthouse annex in September 2018. Benninghoff announced on Jan. 23, 2020 that he will seek a 13th term in the state House. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, announced on Friday that he will seek re-election this year for a 13th term.

First elected to the state House in 1996, Benninghoff represents the 171st legislative district, which covers parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

“My desire to serve and represent our community is as sincere and unwavering today as it was on the day I first took the sacred Oath of Office,” Benninghoff said. “I hope it is evident that every day since, I have stayed true to my promise to work hard, be accessible, elevate the needs of our community and keep money in your wallet by keeping government spending under control.”

After defeating Millheim Democrat Erin McCracken in the 2018 election, Benninghoff became the No. 3-ranking Republican in the state House when he was selected as majority whip by the GOP Caucus. He sits on the House Rules Committee and previously chaired the Majority Policy Committee and Finance Committee.

In announcing his re-election bid, Benninghoff cited his work to bring funding to local projects, support for policies to aid agriculture and small businesses, school safety and fire and EMS company funding, education reform and funding for school districts, career and technical schools and Penn State, among other initiatives.

The founder and current chair of the House Cancer Caucus, Benninghoff said he helped pass legislation ensuring that insurance companies cover treatment for stage four cancer patients, and has advocated for increased funding of medical research.

“It would be a great honor and humbling privilege to continue to represent the good, honest people of the 171st legislative district in Harrisburg, where I have worked hard to build a reputation for transparent leadership, keeping my word and holding government accountable,” Benninghoff said.

In Centre County, the 171st District includes Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim boroughs, College, Gregg, Harris, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker townships, and part of Ferguson Township.

Prior to his first election to the state House, Benninghoff served two terms as Centre County coroner.