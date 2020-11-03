State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, has won a 13th term in the 171st district.

Benninghoff defeated College Township Democrat Peter Buck on Tuesday to win reelection.

The 171st District, which includes parts of Centre and Mifflin counties. In Centre County, the district represents Bellefonte, Centre Hall, College Township (partial), Ferguson Township (partial), Gregg Township, Harris Township, Millheim, and Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker Townships.

Benninghoff won 61.4% of the vote. In Centre County, he claimed 57.45%, or 17,616 votes.

Buck said he called Benninghoff to concede just before midnight to concede.

"I congratulated him and recognized the incredible honor of the position that he holds," Buck wrote in a statement to supporters. "May he work well for you.You all have been wonderful supporters and I can't help but feel that you have made this campaign what it is: about the future and the good of all the people of Centre and Mifflin Counties and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Benninghoff has been House majority leader since June, giving Centre County elected legislators the No. 2 leadership positions in both the House and Senate. Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, is Senate majority leader. Benninghoff was previously majority whip.

Prior to his first election as state representative in 1996, Benninghoff was elected to two terms as Centre County coroner in 1991 and 1995 after serving as deputy coroner for six years.