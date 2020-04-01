Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday expanded a stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania in a further effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"This virus is spreading rapidly," Wolf said. "It’s in every corner of our state. It’s gotten into our nursing homes and our prisons and it’s filling up our hospital beds. Every day we wait, the coronavirus spreads further and becomes more difficult to suppress. So we need to act now.”

The Associated Press first reported the expansion of the order to cover all 67 counties on Wednesday afternoon and Wolf made the official announcement during the daily briefing at 3 p.m.

The stay-at-home order had been in place for 33 counties prior to Wednesday. Centre County was added to the order on Saturday. Wolf and Levine have previously said they were taking a measured approach based on case numbers, rate changes and consultation with county officials, but that expanding the order to the entire state remained an option.

Wolf said on Wednesday that the U.S. surgeon general has recommended stay-at-home orders for the entire country and Pennsylvania's neighboring states have implemented similar blanket measures.

"We want to get through this as quickly but as safely as possible so we can restart our economy and get back to work," Wolf said. "We will all work together in this. It’s our only choice."

Pennsylvania saw its largest single-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 962 additional positives bringing the statewide total to 5,805, with 74 deaths. Centre County has 27 cases of COVID-19, with one new positive on Wednesday.

Individuals may still leave their homes for a wide range of activities such as getting groceries or medication, visiting a health care professional, working at an essential business, caring for loved ones and outdoor exercise.

The stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30. Wolf said he is optimistic people across Pennsylvania will comply.

He also urged residents not to panic shop or hoard food and said the food supply chain — including producers, grocers, food banks, and other services — will remain open.

"This next month will be difficult, but we Pennsylvanians are strong and we will get through this together," he said.